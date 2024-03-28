M'sian chain US Pizza opens 1st S'pore outlet in Bedok, has cheese boat & salted egg pizzas

There's a new pizza chain in town.
US Pizza has been serving New York-style pizzas since 1997, across 100 outlets in Malaysia.
In March 2024, the Malaysian chain opened its first outlet in Singapore on the ground floor of an HDB block in Bedok.
Its bestsellers are the salted egg pizza and cheese boat pizza, while there are also classic options like pepperoni and Hawaiian pizzas on the menu.
According to US Pizza, the ingredients used for its dishes are halal-certified.
With outdoor seating available, the restaurant has a capacity of 20 to 30 people.
Here's a look at some of the offerings:
Cheese Boat Pizza (S$21.90)
If you're looking for a social media-worthy cheese pull, this pizza is your go-to.
Sitting on a "boat" of thick pizza dough is a well of cheese, topped with an egg.
Salted Egg Pizza (S$21.90)
Comes with shrimps, squids and bits of salted egg yolk.
Fish 'N' Chip (S$23.90 for nine-inch, S$33.90 for 13-inch)
Comes with fried fish fingers, tartar sauce, cherry tomatoes, onions and a wedge of lemon.
Florida Honey Wings (S$9.50 for six, S$13.50 for 10)
US Pizza
Address: 632 Bedok Reservoir Road, #01-840, Singapore 470632
Opening hours: 10:30am to 9pm, daily
Top photos by Livia Soh.
