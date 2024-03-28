Back

M'sian chain US Pizza opens 1st S'pore outlet in Bedok, has cheese boat & salted egg pizzas

Cheese pull!

Wong Li Jie | March 28, 2024, 03:29 PM

There's a new pizza chain in town.

US Pizza has been serving New York-style pizzas since 1997, across 100 outlets in Malaysia.

In March 2024, the Malaysian chain opened its first outlet in Singapore on the ground floor of an HDB block in Bedok.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Its bestsellers are the salted egg pizza and cheese boat pizza, while there are also classic options like pepperoni and Hawaiian pizzas on the menu.

According to US Pizza, the ingredients used for its dishes are halal-certified.

Photo by Livia Soh.

With outdoor seating available, the restaurant has a capacity of 20 to 30 people.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Here's a look at some of the offerings:

Cheese Boat Pizza (S$21.90)

Photo by Livia Soh.

If you're looking for a social media-worthy cheese pull, this pizza is your go-to.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Sitting on a "boat" of thick pizza dough is a well of cheese, topped with an egg.

Salted Egg Pizza (S$21.90)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Comes with shrimps, squids and bits of salted egg yolk.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Fish 'N' Chip (S$23.90 for nine-inch, S$33.90 for 13-inch)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Comes with fried fish fingers, tartar sauce, cherry tomatoes, onions and a wedge of lemon.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Florida Honey Wings (S$9.50 for six, S$13.50 for 10)

Photo by Livia Soh.

US Pizza

Address: 632 Bedok Reservoir Road, #01-840, Singapore 470632

Opening hours: 10:30am to 9pm, daily

Top photos by Livia Soh.

