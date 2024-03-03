UOB brings students from S'pore Dyslexia Association & Children's Wishing Well to Taylor Swift's Mar. 2 show

More than 45 beneficiaries from the Dyslexia Association of Singapore (DAS) and Children's Wishing Well got to watch the American pop star and global phenomenon Taylor Swift perform in person on Mar. 2, 2024.

Getting ready for Swift

Before taking these children on a day out, United Overseas Bank (UOB) volunteers started by helping these children get their wardrobe ready, DAS chief executive officer Siang Lee wrote on LinkedIn on the same day.

Together with the UOB volunteers, the children designed their custom concert T-shirts and made friendship bracelets, a quintessential item for a Swiftie.

To complete the experience, the children were also gifted "The Eras Tour" merch.

"Shake it Off"

At the concert, the children were able to "Shake it Off" to their hearts' content.

After the concert, the DAS chairman wrote on LinkedIn on Mar. 3 that the DAS students, as well as DAS colleagues, had an incredible time.

"Once again thank you UOB for your most generous support arranging this opportunity for the kids to attend Taylor Swift's ERAS Tour!"

Top image from Children's Wishing Well and UOB/Facebook