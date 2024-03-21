Back

UOB CEO pay up for 3rd straight year to S$15.9 million in 2023, overtakes DBS's Piyush Gupta

His remuneration in 2022 was S$14.23 million.

Winnie Li | March 21, 2024, 06:31 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Wee Ee Cheong, the deputy chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of United Overseas Bank (UOB), received S$15.92 million in remuneration in 2023.

According to the bank's annual report released on Mar. 20, 2024, Wee's remuneration comprises his salary, bonus, and benefits-in-kind.

Screenshot via UOB

Wee's pay this year was the highest since the Covid-19 pandemic, during which his remuneration fell to S$9.8 million in 2020 before bouncing back to S$10.93 million in 2021 and S$14.23 million in 2022.

It marks the third year in a row that his remuneration saw a rise.

With DBS's Piyush Gupta's remuneration cut to S$11.2 million following disruptions to the bank's digital services in 2023, Wee is set to be the highest-paid CEO of a Singapore-listed company in 2023, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Record performance in FY2023

His pay rise came on the back of record profits and a "resilient" financial performance in the 2023 financial year, which ended on Dec. 31, 2023.

According to the annual report, the group posted a total income of S$13.9 billion and a record net profit of S$5.7 billion for FY2023.

Concurrently, UOB's core net profit increased by 26 per cent from FY2022 to a record S$6.1 billion.

The acquisition involving Citigroup also expanded UOB's retail customer base to more than eight million across the region.

Wee acknowledged how, in 2023, the bank was the presenting sponsor for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour and Ed Sheeran's +–=÷x Tour in four key markets.

"We will do more to extend lifestyle offerings that meet the needs and aspirations of our customers," he added.

Acknowledged employees' contribution

In the report, Wee paid tribute to his late father and UOB's Chairman Emeritus, Wee Cho Yaw, who passed away in February 2024.

"He had been instrumental in building UOB into a leading regional bank today. His legacy will live on in the businesses he had built, the values he had instilled in us, and the many lives that he had touched."

He also expressed his appreciation for his colleagues at UOB for their "commitment and hard work in the past year", adding that the bank would not be where it is today without their dedication.

In February 2024, the bank announced that it would give 6,000 junior employees an extra month's bonus on a one-off basis to help them "cope with the rising costs of living".

Top images via Google Maps & UOB

How a S’porean startup plans to secure your data from a technological revolution with quantum devices

There are satellites involved, at some stage.

March 21, 2024, 05:58 PM

President Tharman & PM Lee send formal congratulations to Indonesia's President-Elect Prabowo

PM Lee initially congratulated Prabowo in February after the release of quick count results.

March 21, 2024, 05:38 PM

Kampong Glam Ramadan Bazaar stall owner clashes with others in comments section of 'brutally honest' TikTok food review

The owner took issue with the reviewer calling the fries "basic".

March 21, 2024, 05:22 PM

US submits draft UN Security Council resolution calling for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza: Blinken

A first.

March 21, 2024, 05:12 PM

Man in Bukit Batok stands at attention wearing British royal guard uniform, holds umbrella as rifle

He was supposedly seen at Lavender as well.

March 21, 2024, 05:06 PM

Boon Heng Hainanese Chicken Rice in Chinatown suspended 2 weeks for preparing food on floor & infestation

It is closed until April 1, 2024.

March 21, 2024, 04:59 PM

High Court acquits man, 37, accused of raping daughter, sexually abusing her since age 4

The judge highlighted inconsistencies in the key accounts of the girl's testimony.

March 21, 2024, 04:34 PM

Fire breaks out at Serangoon Garden KTV joint, 20 people evacuated

The fire was suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

March 21, 2024, 04:13 PM

Man in M'sia stabs colleague to death for drinking his orange juice meant for breaking fast

The 51-year-old man has been remanded for police investigations.

March 21, 2024, 03:49 PM

S'pore 8th in world for returning Coldplay concert LED wristbands, M'sia ranks 9th

Japan was ranked number one.

March 21, 2024, 03:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.