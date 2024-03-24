Back

Hit-&-run accident in Geylang sends man & woman 'flying', suspected driver at large

The impact caused one person to 'fly' several metres forward, and the other to the side.

Ruth Chai | March 24, 2024, 10:35 AM

Events

Warning: This article contains content which some may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. 

A man and a woman were hit by a car near the junction of Lor 19 Geylang and Sims Road on the night of Mar. 23, 2024.

In a video posted on the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, two people are seen crossing the road at around 11:40 p.m.

When they reached the third lane of the four-lane street, a black Hyundai travelling at fast speeds hit them head-on.

The impact caused one person to 'fly' several metres forward and the other to the side.

Both landed heavily on the road, and their belongings appeared scattered all over the street.

The license plate of the car was also knocked off.

The caption of the Facebook post suggested that the driver drove off after hitting the pedestrians.

Responding to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that both persons were sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for treatment.

The police confirmed with Lianhe Zaobao that the injured persons were a 51-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, and they were conveyed to the hospital while conscious.

The police added that they are looking for the driver, and investigations are ongoing.

