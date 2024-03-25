Back

TWICE’s Jihyo & 'Physical 100' contestant Yun Sung Bin reportedly dating

Power couple.

Amber Tay | March 25, 2024, 02:12 PM

TWICE’s Jihyo and "Physical 100" season one contestant Yun Sung Bin have reportedly dated for a year.

The news first came to light by Korean news media outlet SWAY on Mar. 24, 2024.

SWAY reported that the couple met through a mutual acquaintance.

They reportedly have been spending time together at each other’s homes, as they live only a few minutes’ drive from each other.

The agencies for both celebrities, JYP Entertainment and All The Sports, released statements saying they cannot confirm the rumours.

Jihyo’s agency JYP Entertainment said: "It is difficult to confirm this matter as it is a private matter. We ask for your understanding."

Yun’s agency All The Sports also responded: “Since he is not an active athlete, we do not manage his private life. It is difficult to confirm.”

Yun, 29, is an Olympic gold medalist in men's skeleton and was a contestant in the first season of South Korean reality show “Physical 100”.

Jihyo, 27, is known for being a member of popular South Korean girl group TWICE.

The two also make regular appearances on South Korean reality show "I Live Alone".

Top image via @_zyozyo and @top.physical/Instagram

