Truck driver, 44, near Mandai Lake Road dies after 'vehicular incident'

Mandai Wildlife Group said that the incident is not due to construction activity.

Amber Tay | March 10, 2024, 09:01 PM

A truck driver was reportedly hit by a vehicle at a construction site near Mandai Lake Road at approximately 11:45am on Mar. 9, 2024.

The collision resulted in the driver suffering severe head injuries, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Driver sent to hospital, but succumbed to injuries

In response to Mothership's query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that it received a call for assistance near 80 Mandai Lake Road at about 11:50am on Mar. 9, 2024, and conveyed one person to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The Singapore Police Force told Shin Min that they received a report involving a 44-year-old man who was sent to a hospital unconscious but succumbed to his injuries after.

Investigations are ongoing.

Deceased worker was on the ground

A witness, surnamed He, told Shin Min that he heard from other bystanders at the scene that the deceased was from China.

The worker had been squatting on the ground for unknown reasons before he was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

A video provided by He showed that the worker in uniform was lying on the ground, in a pool of blood.

The worker was not responsive, and other workers gathered nearby.

Incident is not due to construction activity

A spokesperson for Mandai Wildlife Group confirmed with Mothership that a vehicular incident involving the driver of a skip disposal truck occurred on Mar. 9 around midday.

The incident is not due to construction activity, the spokesperson added.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. All parties involved are offering them the necessary support during this difficult time," said the spokesperson.

Mandai Wildlife Group is assisting the authorities with investigations and has no further information at this time, the spokesperson said.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News.

