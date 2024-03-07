Super Bowl winner Travis Kelce reportedly coming to S'pore to support girlfriend Taylor Swift on tour

American football star Travis Kelce is reportedly en route to Singapore to see his girlfriend — pop icon Taylor Swift — in concert.

In a Mar. 6 post on X (formerly known as Twitter), a sports coach named Eric Flannery mentioned that Kelce's manager, André Eanes, would be "heading out to see [the] Taylor Swift concert tomorrow in Singapore".

Great catching up with @dreeanes at the Cavs game tonight. Former @SEHS_BASKETBALL player and now the Kelce’s manager, doing a great job!! Heading out to Taylor Swift concert tomorrow in Singapore-safe travels!! pic.twitter.com/criGDApGX6 — Eric Flannery (@CoachFlan) March 6, 2024

Earlier this year, Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, the pinnacle of American football.

Swift was at the event and went down to the field to congratulate Kelce.

In February, Kelce flew to Australia to catch Swift in the Sydney leg of her tour.

The couple was also seen on a date at the Sydney Zoo ahead of her shows, Australian media 9News reported.

Taylor Swift is back at Sydney Zoo - this time arm in arm with boyfriend Travis Kelce.



Fresh off a Super Bowl victory, Kelce arrived down under on a private jet earlier today ahead of the Eras Tour at Accor Stadium this weekend. #9News



MORE ➡️ https://t.co/tAWy8MPxUL pic.twitter.com/nAjleNDAJy — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) February 22, 2024

Swift is set to perform the first of her last three shows in Singapore on Mar. 7.

This will be her last run of concerts till May, when she will head to Paris to kick off the European leg of her tour.

