Super Bowl winner Travis Kelce reportedly coming to S'pore to support girlfriend Taylor Swift on tour

Karma is a guy on the Chiefs.

Ilyda Chua | March 07, 2024, 12:04 PM

American football star Travis Kelce is reportedly en route to Singapore to see his girlfriend — pop icon Taylor Swift — in concert.

In a Mar. 6 post on X (formerly known as Twitter), a sports coach named Eric Flannery mentioned that Kelce's manager, André Eanes, would be "heading out to see [the] Taylor Swift concert tomorrow in Singapore".

Earlier this year, Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, the pinnacle of American football.

Swift was at the event and went down to the field to congratulate Kelce.

In February, Kelce flew to Australia to catch Swift in the Sydney leg of her tour.

The couple was also seen on a date at the Sydney Zoo ahead of her shows, Australian media 9News reported.

Swift is set to perform the first of her last three shows in Singapore on Mar. 7.

This will be her last run of concerts till May, when she will head to Paris to kick off the European leg of her tour.

Top image from Travis Kelce/X and Taylor Swift/Instagram

