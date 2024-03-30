Back

Woman, 36, & daughter, 4, trapped in Bukit Batok condo lift for 80 minutes before technician arrives

Oh no.

Keyla Supharta | March 30, 2024, 01:34 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A woman and her four-year-old daughter found themselves trapped in a lift at their Bukit Batok condominium, The Dew, on Tuesday morning (Mar. 26), Shin Min Daily News reported.

They were stuck in the lift for an hour and 20 minutes before they were rescued.

Malfunctioned

On the day of the incident, at around 7:50am, the 36-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter took the lift from the 11th floor to the ground floor.

When they reached the first floor, the lift suddenly malfunctioned, trapping the mother and daughter.

The condominium's security guard was reportedly notified of the situation within seven to eight minutes after the incident occurred.

A lift contractor then reached out to a technician to assist with the situation.

However, the technician took more than an hour to arrive.

Trapped for 80 minutes

The woman's father, Huang (transliterated from Chinese), told Shin Min that he thought the situation would be resolved immediately.

However, his daughter and granddaughter ended up being trapped inside the lift for 80 minutes before they were rescued.

It was hot and stuffy inside the elevator.

Coupled with the hot weather, Huang said his granddaughter gradually had difficulty breathing.

At 8:50am, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was contacted to render assistance.

By the time the SCDF arrived at the scene, officers found that there was no need to provide further assistance.

Granddaughter traumatised

Huang said he began looking for his daughter and granddaughter at around 9:10am and saw them being rescued.

According to Huang, his daughter and her family have lived in the condominium for two years and this was the first time they encountered such an incident.

The incident reportedly left a mark on Huang's four-year-old granddaughter.

"It's likely that my granddaughter has been traumatised because she was trapped for too long," Huang said.

"She didn't speak at all. She would usually say goodbye to us, but now she ignores us."

Huang felt that the attitude of the technicians towards handling the situation was unacceptable.

He added that he and his family reserve the right to pursue legal action.

Will provide assistance, if necessary

When contacted by Shin Min, a manager from the company that manages the condominium said that this was not the first time someone was trapped in the building's lift.

However, it was the first time someone was trapped for more than an hour.

The condominium's management will issue a warning to the lift contractor.

They will contact the affected resident as well to provide assistance if necessary.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News.

'Get to meet more people, especially girls': Ong Ye Kung's advice to 18-year-old self

This is because he used to be "very shy".

March 30, 2024, 02:52 PM

Serangoon HDB exec flat with about 60 years left on lease sold for S$1.208 million

Most expensive in the area.

March 30, 2024, 02:07 PM

Monkey caught on camera removing side mirror from S'pore car

Monkey road rage.

March 30, 2024, 01:51 PM

Body of woman, 58, found floating in waters off Kallang Riverside Park, investigations ongoing

The police do not suspect foul play.

March 30, 2024, 01:29 PM

More competition but better business for fish merchants after move from Senoko to Jurong Fishery Port

A glimpse of life at 1am.

March 30, 2024, 11:50 AM

Over 950,000 HDB households will get S$110-S$190 U-Save rebates, S&CC rebates in Apr. 2024

As part of the permanent GSTV scheme and the Assurance Package.

March 30, 2024, 11:11 AM

Rui Ji Chicken Rice closing Ubi outlet after 4 months, S$1,000 daily takings unable to cope with high costs

The co-founder, who has a disability, has always wanted to help people with disabilities find employment.

March 30, 2024, 03:38 AM

Community dog dies after hit-&-run incident at Tampines, feeder appealing for witnesses

The incident occurred on Mar. 15, 2024.

March 29, 2024, 06:46 PM

1.5 tonnes of illegally imported vegetables & processed food from M'sia seized at Woodlands Checkpoint

Vegetables such as bayam, chilli padi, spring onion, brinjal, peeled garlic and cut cabbage were found.

March 29, 2024, 06:23 PM

510,000 travellers crossed S'pore land checkpoints on Mar. 28, highest number in single day

Heavy traffic.

March 29, 2024, 05:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.