23 motorcyclists caught riding without valid licence & insurance near Woodlands Checkpoint

A total of 23 motorcyclists were detected riding without a valid licence and insurance and 70 summons were issued in the wake of a multi-agency enforcement operation conducted by the traffic police, the National Environment Agency (NEA) and the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

According to a Singapore Police Force (SPF) news release dated Mar. 28, the enforcement operation was conducted against errant motorcyclists near the Woodlands Checkpoint on Mar. 21.

A total of 269 motorcycles were stopped for checks.

Two arrested and 70 summons issued

During the operation, the traffic police arrested two people out of the 23 motorcyclists who were detected riding without a valid licence and insurance coverage.

One was arrested for drink driving, while the other was arrested for cheating by personation.

NEA issued 30 summons for offences involving vehicular smoke and excessive noise emission.

LTA issued 31 summons for offences, such as improper number plates, expired vehicle entry permit, expired road tax and expired insurance.

"All vehicles, including foreign-registered vehicles, entering Singapore must comply with Singapore traffic laws and stipulated safety and emission requirements," SPF said.

SPF added that vehicle licence plates must conform to the mandated specifications and be properly displayed.

Those found guilty of driving without a valid licence carry a maximum fine of S$10,000, three years imprisonment or both. The vehicle may also be forfeited.

Those convicted of using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage will be fined a maximum of S$1,000 and/or jailed for up to three months.

The offence of driving while under the influence of drink carries a minimum fine of S$2,000 to a maximum fine of S$10,000 or a jail term not exceeding 12 months or both.

