Back

Total of 94 nominees for Star awards 2024 Popular Male & Female Artiste awards

Voting is now open.

Fasiha Nazren | March 19, 2024, 11:46 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

It's awards season.

The main event for Star Awards 2024 will be held at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Apr. 21.

Some of the more popular award categories, of course, have to include the Top 10 Most Popular Male and Female artistes respectively.

This year, there's a whopping total of 94 nominees, 46 female and 48 male artistes.

"The unprecedented number of nominees at Star Awards 2024 underscores the flourishing talent and dynamic growth of the local entertainment industry," Angeline Poh, Chief Customer & Corporate Development Officer, Mediacorp, said.

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible, nominees have to fulfil at least one of the following criteria:

  • Lead role or main host in at least one eligible programme

  • Supporting role or episodic host (for video) or co-host (for audio) in:

    • At least three eligible programmes; or

    • At least 30 episodes in total across all eligible programmes; and

  • Personalities' professional screen acting and/or screen/ audio hosting experience should be more than five years (as of Jan. 1, 2023). Professional screen acting and/or screen/ audio hosting experience excludes cameo appearances and/or experience before 18 years of age.

The winners will be determined by online voting and a popularity survey.

After collecting 10 of these Top 10 awards, celebrities are crowned All-Time Favourite Artistes and no longer qualify for this award category.

Here are the nominees:

Female artistes

    1. Belinda Lee

    2. Bonnie Loo

    3. Boon Hui Lu

    4. Bukoh Mary

    5. Carrie Wong

    6. Chantalle Ng

    7. Chen Bi Yu

    8. Chen Hui Hui

    9. Chen Ning

    10. Chen Sen Lian

    11. Chua Lee Lian

    12. Cynthia Koh

    13. Denise Camillia Tan

    14. Evelyn Tan

    15. Fang Rong

    16. Ferlyn G

    17. Gao Mei Hui

    18. Goh Wei Ying

    19. Hazelle Teo

    20. He Ying Ying

    21. Hong Hui Fang

    22. Hong Ling

    23. Irene Ang

    24. Joy Yak

    25. Ko Ee Sim

    26. Liang Peng

    27. Lim Leng Kee

    28. Lim Yi Chyi

    29. Lin Pei Fen

    30. Lin Ru Ping

    31. Lina Ng

    32. Lina Tan

    33. Matilda Tai

    34. Mei Xin

    35. Ng Seok Khoong

    36. Pan Ling Ling

    37. Patricia Mok

    38. Regina Lim

    39. Siau Jiahui

    40. Tasha Low

    41. Tay Ying

    42. Violet Fenying

    43. Wendy Zeng

    44. Xixi Lim

    45. Ya Hui

    46. Yvonne Lim

Male artistes

  1. Alfred Sun

  2. Andie Chen

  3. Ben Yeo

  4. Benjamin Tan

  5. Brandon Wong

  6. Brian Ng

  7. Cvin Soh

  8. Charlie Goh

  9. Chen Shu Cheng

  10. Chua En Lai

  11. Darren Lim

  12. Desmond Ng

  13. Desmond Tan

  14. Eric Lay

  15. Guo Liang

  16. Ian Fang

  17. James Seah

  18. Jeff Goh

  19. Jeffrey Xu

  20. Jeremy Chan

  21. Joe Tsoi

  22. Kenneth Kong

  23. Kim Jae Hoon

  24. Lee Teng

  25. Lyu Linxuan

  26. Marcus Chin

  27. Nick Teo

  28. Phua Kia Peow

  29. Pornsak

  30. Raymond Foong Kim Ben

  31. Rayson Tan

  32. Richard Low

  33. Richie Koh

  34. Romeo Tan

  35. Shane Pow

  36. Shaun Chen

  37. Soo Wee Seng

  38. Vincent Lim

  39. Wallace Ang

  40. Wang Yuqing

  41. Yan Wei Xiao Er

  42. Yao Wen Long

  43. Yeow Seng Yong

  44. Zhai Si Ming

  45. Zhang Yao Dong

  46. Zhong Kun Hua

  47. Zhu Hou Ren

  48. Zong Zi Jie

Top image from Mediacorp.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Pritam Singh handed 2 charges for lying to Committee of Privileges, pleads not guilty

A pre-trial conference is fixed for Apr. 17.

March 19, 2024, 11:24 AM

Woman didn't tell police her friend was raped, ordered to 1 year & 9 months probation

The prosecution said the woman was legally bound to give information about the rape to the police.

March 19, 2024, 10:22 AM

Rabbit-themed mochi waffles & other desserts at Japanese cafe chain in S'pore

Just in time for Easter.

March 19, 2024, 09:39 AM

Putin retains reign over Russia, wins 5th Presidential term

Putin would have served 5 terms in the next 6 years and be 77 by then.

March 18, 2024, 07:09 PM

Sec 3 students from 2024 & 2025 batches invited to NDP NE shows after missing out due to Covid-19

Parents of current Secondary 3 students will receive an invite to apply between Mar. 20 and Mar. 21

March 18, 2024, 07:02 PM

3 children & 2 adults ride 1 PMA outside Anchorpoint mall

Some Facebook users have dubbed the PMA a "family car" without the price of a COE.

March 18, 2024, 06:59 PM

New eco-friendly powder shampoos are suitable for different hair types, from thinning hair to oily & sensitive scalps

Save the planet, one wash at a time.

March 18, 2024, 06:37 PM

MBS says tour groups shouldn't 'loiter' in The Shoppes, hotel lobby, or Sands Expo & Convention Centre

One of a set of new guidelines that took effect on Mar. 16, 2024.

March 18, 2024, 05:55 PM

Google M'sia apologises for displaying wrong exchange rate showing US$1 to RM4.98

US$1 to RM4.98, according to Google.

March 18, 2024, 05:03 PM

Ex-NTU scientist pleads guilty to soliciting sex with 12-year-olds, had 90 child abuse photos on phone

He has been fired by the university.

March 18, 2024, 04:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.