Total of 94 nominees for Star awards 2024 Popular Male & Female Artiste awards

It's awards season.

The main event for Star Awards 2024 will be held at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Apr. 21.

Some of the more popular award categories, of course, have to include the Top 10 Most Popular Male and Female artistes respectively.

This year, there's a whopping total of 94 nominees, 46 female and 48 male artistes.

"The unprecedented number of nominees at Star Awards 2024 underscores the flourishing talent and dynamic growth of the local entertainment industry," Angeline Poh, Chief Customer & Corporate Development Officer, Mediacorp, said.

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible, nominees have to fulfil at least one of the following criteria:

Lead role or main host in at least one eligible programme

Supporting role or episodic host (for video) or co-host (for audio) in: At least three eligible programmes; or At least 30 episodes in total across all eligible programmes; and

Personalities' professional screen acting and/or screen/ audio hosting experience should be more than five years (as of Jan. 1, 2023). Professional screen acting and/or screen/ audio hosting experience excludes cameo appearances and/or experience before 18 years of age.

The winners will be determined by online voting and a popularity survey.

After collecting 10 of these Top 10 awards, celebrities are crowned All-Time Favourite Artistes and no longer qualify for this award category.

Here are the nominees:

Female artistes

Belinda Lee Bonnie Loo Boon Hui Lu Bukoh Mary Carrie Wong Chantalle Ng Chen Bi Yu Chen Hui Hui Chen Ning Chen Sen Lian Chua Lee Lian Cynthia Koh Denise Camillia Tan Evelyn Tan Fang Rong Ferlyn G Gao Mei Hui Goh Wei Ying Hazelle Teo He Ying Ying Hong Hui Fang Hong Ling Irene Ang Joy Yak Ko Ee Sim Liang Peng Lim Leng Kee Lim Yi Chyi Lin Pei Fen Lin Ru Ping Lina Ng Lina Tan Matilda Tai Mei Xin Ng Seok Khoong Pan Ling Ling Patricia Mok Regina Lim Siau Jiahui Tasha Low Tay Ying Violet Fenying Wendy Zeng Xixi Lim Ya Hui Yvonne Lim

Male artistes

Alfred Sun Andie Chen Ben Yeo Benjamin Tan Brandon Wong Brian Ng Cvin Soh Charlie Goh Chen Shu Cheng Chua En Lai Darren Lim Desmond Ng Desmond Tan Eric Lay Guo Liang Ian Fang James Seah Jeff Goh Jeffrey Xu Jeremy Chan Joe Tsoi Kenneth Kong Kim Jae Hoon Lee Teng Lyu Linxuan Marcus Chin Nick Teo Phua Kia Peow Pornsak Raymond Foong Kim Ben Rayson Tan Richard Low Richie Koh Romeo Tan Shane Pow Shaun Chen Soo Wee Seng Vincent Lim Wallace Ang Wang Yuqing Yan Wei Xiao Er Yao Wen Long Yeow Seng Yong Zhai Si Ming Zhang Yao Dong Zhong Kun Hua Zhu Hou Ren Zong Zi Jie

Top image from Mediacorp.