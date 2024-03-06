Back

US lawmakers introduce bill effectively banning TikTok if ByteDance does not sell it off

ByteDance could either sell TikTok or the social media application would face a ban.

Sulaiman Daud | March 06, 2024, 08:20 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A bill that would compel tech company ByteDance to divest itself of TikTok, or face an effective ban in the U.S., was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives on March 6, 2024 (Singapore time).

If the bill passes both chambers of Congress and becomes law, and ByteDance does not sell TikTok to a company that is not based in China (or any other "foreign adversaries" of the U.S.), the popular social media app will face a de facto ban in the U.S.

The bill

The bill's official name is the "Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act", according to a press release from the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party.

It is a bipartisan effort, introduced by Representatives Mike Gallagher (R-Wisconsin) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Illinois). Both lawmakers sit on the Select Committee.

Bipartisanship has become increasingly rare in the U.S., owing to increasing polarisation, but U.S. policy on China is perhaps one area where it still can be found.

If passed, the bill would define ByteDance and TikTok as an entity and an application respectively, that are controlled by a foreign adversary.

It would also allow the president to designate other "foreign adversary-controlled social media applications" under a broader framework.

Under the bill, these "foreign adversaries" include countries like China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.

ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, is headquartered in Beijing. TikTok has headquarters in Singapore and Los Angeles.

"Designated applications will face a prohibition on app store availability and web hosting services in the U.S. unless they sever ties to entities subject to the control of a foreign adversary through divestment," the press release added.

Effectively, this would result in a de facto ban on TikTok's accessibility in the U.S., even among current users who have already downloaded the app.

TikTok responds

A TikTok spokesperson, Alex Haurek, told The Hill that the bill represents an "outright ban" on TikTok, no matter how the lawmakers "try to disguise it."

He added that it would "trample on the First Amendment rights (free speech)" of millions of Americans and deprive small businesses of a platform to "grow and create jobs".

However, when TikTok published a statement saying the same things on its official X account, it quickly found its post linked to a Community Note, which pointed out that the bill would not affect TikTok if it no longer has ties to ByteDance, or any entities "subject to the control of a foreign adversary".

The Community Note is a feature of X (formerly Twitter) that crowdsources fact-checking efforts for certain tweets.

Notes appear when they are rated "useful" by other users.

Other efforts to ban TikTok

U.S. lawmakers have tried to address TikTok before, but so far without success.

Two efforts to ban the app and allow the Department of Commerce to identify apps that pose a national security risk and ban them petered out in 2023.

It is unclear if Congress would have the necessary votes to pass the bill into law, or if there is the political will to do so before the presidential and congressional elections in November 2024.

Other countries such as India and Nepal have already banned TikTok, citing national security concerns and the impact of the app on social harmony.

Top image from Unsplash.

South Korea govt to take action against 7,000 trainee doctors who defied back-to-work orders

The authorities have also filed a police complaint against 5 executives from the Korea Medical Association.

March 07, 2024, 09:27 AM

Car skids into Bukit Batok canal, woman, 62, taken to hospital

The woman was conveyed conscious to hospital.

March 07, 2024, 01:40 AM

Nikki Haley suspends campaign, Donald Trump will be Republican presidential candidate

And then there was one.

March 06, 2024, 11:26 PM

Former RI principal pioneered model of independent schools in S'pore

He was a beacon of hope in Singapore's education landscape.

March 06, 2024, 08:05 PM

COE premiums: Cat A rebounded to S$83,000, Cat B fell to S$96,010

COE prices rebounded across all categories except Category B.

March 06, 2024, 07:20 PM

S'pore to explore recognising more halal-certified products from other countries: Masagos Zulkifli

Singapore companies will also be able to bring their halal-certified products overseas.

March 06, 2024, 06:45 PM

Govt looking at harsher financial penalties for child abuse cases to send 'clear signal' to industry: Sun Xueling

The government does not take such cases lightly, said Sun.

March 06, 2024, 06:20 PM

M'sian opposition politician wants Anwar's govt to explain why Taylor Swift didn't perform in M'sia

Malaysia has joined the conversation.

March 06, 2024, 06:17 PM

China scraps Premier Li Qiang's 'Two Sessions' press conference, 1st time since 1993

Ending a 30-year tradition.

March 06, 2024, 05:54 PM

Fulfilment vs emotional toll: What being a nurse in S’pore is really like

It’s not easy.

March 06, 2024, 05:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.