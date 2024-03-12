Gourmet burger restaurant Three Buns closing Quayside outlet on Mar. 31, 2024

Three Buns Quayside is closing down by the end of Mar. 2024, after six years of operation.

The establishment is known for its gourmet burgers and house-made sauces, and also offers hot dogs and vegan options.

The burgers, based on the Potato Head website, come in various flavours, including:

Huey (S$18++)

Tasmanian vintage beef patty, Tillamook cheddar cheese and spiced mayonnaise.

RAMBO (S$20++)

Hawkes Bay Ovation lamb patty, feta cheese and cumin aioli.

Fry Me To The Moon (S$19++)

Buttermilk fried TiNDLE patty, Tillamook cheddar cheese and Korean BBQ sauce.

Three Buns Quayside opened in 2018 as an extension to the original location at dining space Potato Head on Keong Saik Road.

The branch's final day of operations is on Mar. 31, 2024.

In a statement by Three Buns' group executive chef Adam Penney, he said: “We’re happy to continue offering the burgers at Potato Head Singapore so everyone can still get their Three Buns fix in Singapore.”

Three Buns Quayside (permanently closing on Mar. 31)

Address: The Quayside, 60 Robertson Quay, #01-01, Singapore 238252

Opening hours:

10:30am to 9:30pm, Tuesdays to Thursdays

10:30am to 9:15pm, Fridays and Saturdays

11am to 8:45pm, Sundays

Top photos from Three Buns and Ava Cheong/Google.