Thai woman couldn't enter Taylor Swift S'pore concert as her ticket turned out to be a scam

A Thai influencer flew all the way to Singapore to attend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, but was dismayed to find out that she had been scammed when a staff member barred her from entering the venue even though she produced a hard copy ticket.

The staff member said another individual had already gained entry using a ticket bearing the same number as hers.

Chopluem Thammapunya took to Instagram to express her sorrow, posting a clip of her tearfully singing "Cruel Summer" outside the National Stadium.

Waited for the day for more than a year

Thammapunya said she had been eagerly waiting for more than a year to attend the Eras Tour.

She also wrote that she had worked hard to save money for the ticket.

Prior to the concert, she posted a photo of herself at the airport before boarding a 3am flight to Singapore.

"I counted days, I counted miles... to see you there," she captioned, referring to Swift's lyrics in her song "Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince".

Thammapunya even prepared a floral dress to wear for the concert, which was similar to Swift's outfit during the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Was barred from entry

However, in Thammapunya's next post, she can be seen tearfully singing along to Swift outside the concert venue.

"I was cheated for the first time in my life," she wrote.

"I was shocked. I can't speak. I never expected this to happen," she wrote, after she was denied entry.

Three other friends who accompanied Thammapunya were also denied entry.

She said she fully believed that the vendor from whom she purchased her ticket was legitimate as he had many followers.

Warned others of such scammers

In a follow-up post, Thammapunya warned others about falling victim to similar scams.

She said there were around 100 people following the seller on social media.

She was unsure of how many people were actually scammed, but she said she was not the only one.

Still had a good time in Singapore

Fortunately, it appeared that Thammapunya still had a good time visiting Singapore despite the ordeal.

She posted photos of herself and her friends at Universal Studios Singapore, and expressed her gratitude towards her friends who accompanied her.

"At least we have each other and we can make good memories today," she wrote.

"Every cloud has a silver lining," she concluded.

Top photo via chopleum/Instagram