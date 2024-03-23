S’pore youth, 18, arrested after 'Ice' & other drug-related items found in Sengkang flat

64 suspected drug offenders in Singapore were arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in an island wide anti-drug operation from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2024.

The operation covered areas including Ang Mo Kio, Compassvale, Woodlands and Yishun, according to a Mar. 23 news release.

The youngest arrested was a 17-year-old student for suspected drug abuse.

Student, 18, arrested for suspected drug trafficking

One of the raids was at a residential unit in the vicinity of Compassvale Walk in Sengkang, on the morning of Mar. 18.

CNB officers found about 16g of Ice (methamphetamine) in an 18-year-old student's bedroom.

Other drug related paraphernalia such as a digital weighing scale and numerous empty plastic packets were recovered from the scene.

Four Singaporean teenagers aged between 17 and 19 were arrested.

"Preliminary investigations found that the 18-year-old was involved in suspected drug trafficking activities and was assisted by the two 19-year-old suspects," CNB said.

More than 11kg cannabis seized after car search in Yishun

In another raid on the afternoon of Mar. 21, CNB officers intercepted a car along Yishun Avenue 2.

About 1kg of cannabis, 1kg of Ice, 10g of ketamine, 82g of Ecstasy, 46 LSD stamps and 3,812 Erimin-5 tablets were found in the car.

The driver of the car, a 40-year-old man, and the passenger, a 32-year-old man, were arrested.

CNB officers then raided the men's homes at Sembawang Close and Woodlands Street 81.

More drugs were found, including nearly 1.5kg of cannabis and 19 bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB.

Drugs seized worth estimated S$555,000

In total, CNB seized drugs with an estimated street value of about S$555,000 during the operation.

"The seizure of about 11,467g of cannabis and 1,336g of Ice can feed the addiction of about 2,400 abusers for a week," said CNB.

A person found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis or 250g of Ice may face the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

Top image from Central Narcotics Bureau / Pexels (for illustration only)