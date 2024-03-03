Taylor Swift S'pore day 2 in videos

The second of Taylor Swift's six shows in Singapore took place on Mar. 3.
Here are the highlights of what went down during the day:
Attendees
At the National Stadium, Taylor fans brought their A-game to the show.
@mothership.nova swifties rly dont go out of style 👀 #tiktoksg #sgconcerts #singaporeconcert #thingstodosg #taylorswift #erastour #taylorswifterastour #tstheerastour #erastoursingapore #taylorswiftsingapore #swiftie #whattoplay ♬ original sound - 🎶🎧
The Sunday show was also attended by a few celebrities. One of them was Blackpink's Lisa, who exchanged bracelets with another lucky fan.
@mothershipsg he got to exchange bracelets with lisa noona 🥹🥹🥹 #singapore #blackpinklisa #taylorswift #tiktoksg #theerastour @mothership.nova #blackpink ♬ original sound - Mothership
The other was SHINee's Minho, who called Swift "noona", which means older sister in Korean.
@mothershipsg my name is now Taylor #taylorswift #taylorswiftsingapore #taylorswifttheerastour #taylorswifterastour #minho #shinee #swiftie #swifties #taylorswifttok #taylorswifterastour #singapore #sgconcert #fypsg #tiktoksg #tiktoksingapore #concerts #choiminho_최민호 ♬ original sound - Mothership
The show
On stage, Swift was blown away by the crowd on day two.
@mothershipsg can a professional lip reader help see what she's saying #taylorswift #taylorswifterastour #taylorswifttok #taylorswiftsingapore #taylorswifttok #singapore #fypsg #tiktoksg #tiktoksingapore #sgconcerts #singaporeconcert #swiftie #whattoplay ♬ original sound - Mothership
At least two couples got engaged during "Love Story".
@mothershipsg everyone getting engaged except me hais #taylorswift #taylorswifterastour #taylorswiftsingapore #theerastour #erastour #proposal #proposalvideo #singapore #fypsg #tiktoksg #lovestory #tiktoksingapore #sgconcerts #tstheerastour @mothership.nova ♬ original sound - Mothership
A guy wearing a shirt that said "Karma is my boyfriend" received Swift's hat during her performance of "22".
@mothership.nova this is too wholesome 🥹🥹🥹 #tiktoksg #sgconcerts #singaporeconcert #thingstodosg #taylorswift #erastour #taylorswifterastour #tstheerastour #erastoursingapore #taylorswiftsingapore #swiftie #whattoplay #singaporetstheerastour #22 #22hat ♬ 22 sped up - r & m <3 ⸆⸉
Like her first show, her dancer used a Singlish phrase during "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together".
@mothershipsg did he say sia la or no la ???? #taylorswift #taylorswifttheerastour #tstheerastour #taylorswiftsingapore #fypsg #tiktoksg #taylorswifttok #swiftie #swifties #taylorswifterastour #sgconcert #singaporeconcert #singaporetheerastour ♬ original sound - Mothership
The surprises
The first surprise mashup was "Long Story Short" and "The Story of Us".
@mothership.nova omg she played “Long Story Short” FOR THE FIRST TIME as a surprise song #tiktoksg #sgconcerts #singaporeconcert #thingstodosg #taylorswift #erastour #taylorswifterastour #tstheerastour #erastoursingapore #taylorswiftsingapore #swiftie #whattoplay #singaporetstheerastour ♬ long story short sped up - bia (taylor’s version)
The second was "Clean" and "Evermore".
@mothership.nova now we’re wondering what she’s gonna play tmr 😌 #tiktoksg #sgconcerts #singaporeconcert #thingstodosg #taylorswift #erastour #taylorswifterastour #tstheerastour #erastoursingapore #taylorswiftsingapore #swiftie #whattoplay ♬ Thank You for Being You - OctaSounds
Top images via Mothership.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.