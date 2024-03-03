Taylor Swift S'pore day 2 in videos

The second of Taylor Swift's six shows in Singapore took place on Mar. 3.

Here are the highlights of what went down during the day:

Attendees

At the National Stadium, Taylor fans brought their A-game to the show.

The Sunday show was also attended by a few celebrities. One of them was Blackpink's Lisa, who exchanged bracelets with another lucky fan.

The other was SHINee's Minho, who called Swift "noona", which means older sister in Korean.

The show

On stage, Swift was blown away by the crowd on day two.

At least two couples got engaged during "Love Story".

A guy wearing a shirt that said "Karma is my boyfriend" received Swift's hat during her performance of "22".

Like her first show, her dancer used a Singlish phrase during "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together".

The surprises

The first surprise mashup was "Long Story Short" and "The Story of Us".

The second was "Clean" and "Evermore".

