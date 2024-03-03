Taylor Swift S'pore day 1 in videos

Taylor Swift kicked off the first of her six shows in Singapore on Mar. 2.

Here's some of the highlights from her opening show:

It started drizzling before the show, but that didn't deter Swifties.

The crowds were enchanted by Sabrina Carpenter, who is opening all six shows.

But the loudest cheers of the night were reserved for when Swift took the stage.

One of the most iconic moments of every show is when Swift gives away her hat during "22". On Mar. 2, it was given to a young girl.

Another was when Swift let on that her mother spent quite a bit of time in Singapore when she was growing up.

There was another uniquely Singapore moment when a dancer said "no lah" during her song "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together"

Throughout the three-and-a-half-hour show, the crowds somehow managed to keep their energy levels high.

And the night ended off on a high note.

Even after the show ended, Swifties clearly couldn't get enough of her songs.

Nice.

Top photos by Lee Wei Lin