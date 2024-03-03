Taylor Swift S'pore day 1 in videos

Taylor Swift kicked off the first of her six shows in Singapore on Mar. 2.
Here's some of the highlights from her opening show:
It started drizzling before the show, but that didn't deter Swifties.
@mothershipsg (not) midnight rain #tiktoksg #sgnews #taylorswift #theerastour ♬ original sound - Mothership
@mothershipsg Now I'm not standing alone in a crowded room. #tiktoksg #sgnews #singaporetstheerastour #sgconcerts #taylorswift #erastour #tstheerastour #taylorswiftsingapore ♬ original sound - Mothership
The crowds were enchanted by Sabrina Carpenter, who is opening all six shows.
@mothership.nova still tryna figure out where we’re going that has no hair 💇🏻♀️🫣 #tiktoksg #sgconcerts #singaporeconcert #thingstodosg #sabrinacarpenter #nonsense #nonsenseoutro #taylorswift #erastour #taylorswifterastour #tstheerastour #erastoursingapore #taylorswiftsingapore #swiftie #whattoplay #singaporetstheerastour ♬ Nonsense Sabrina Carpenter - Stan :)
But the loudest cheers of the night were reserved for when Swift took the stage.
@mothershipsg Clearly people in Singapore are ready for it. @mothership.nova #tiktoksg#sgnews #singaporetstheerastour#sgconcerts #taylorswift #taylorswiftsingapore #tstheerastour ♬ original sound - Mothership
@mothershipsg YOU 🗣 BELONG 🗣 WITH 🗣 MEEEEEE @mothership.nova #tiktoksg#sgnews #singaporetstheerastour#sgconcerts #taylorswift #taylorswiftsingapore #tstheerastour ♬ original sound - Mothership
One of the most iconic moments of every show is when Swift gives away her hat during "22". On Mar. 2, it was given to a young girl.
@mothershipsg awwww @mothership.nova #tiktoksg #sgnews #singaporetstheerastour #sgconcerts #taylorswift #taylorswiftsingapore #tstheerastour ♬ original sound - Mothership
Another was when Swift let on that her mother spent quite a bit of time in Singapore when she was growing up.
@mothershipsg mother's mother spent childhood in s'pore #tiktoksg #sgnews #singaporetstheerastour #sgconcerts #taylorswift #taylorswiftsingapore #tstheerastour ♬ original sound - Mothership
There was another uniquely Singapore moment when a dancer said "no lah" during her song "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together"
@mothershipsg steady la @mothership.nova #tiktoksg #sgnews #singaporetstheerastour #sgconcerts #taylorswift #taylorswiftsingapore #tstheerastour ♬ original sound - Mothership
Throughout the three-and-a-half-hour show, the crowds somehow managed to keep their energy levels high.
@mothership.nova 🗣️PLEASE🗣️DON’T🗣️BE🗣️IN🗣️LOVE🗣️WITH🗣️SOMEONE🗣️ELSE🗣️ #tiktoksg #sgconcerts #singaporeconcert #thingstodosg #taylorswift #erastour #taylorswifterastour #tstheerastour #erastoursingapore #taylorswiftsingapore #swiftie #whattoplay #singaporetstheerastour ♬ suara asli - DENII
@mothership.nova 🧚🏻 can you feel this magic in the air? 🧚🏻 #tiktoksg #sgconcerts #singaporeconcert #thingstodosg #taylorswift #erastour #taylorswifterastour #tstheerastour #erastoursingapore #taylorswiftsingapore #swiftie #whattoplay #singaporetstheerastour ♬ she was a fairy - 𝒟𝑒𝑒 ୨ৎ
And the night ended off on a high note.
@mothershipsg And that's all for day 1! #tiktoksg #sgnews #singaporetstheerastour #sgconcerts #taylorswift #taylorswiftsingapore #tstheerastour ♬ original sound - Mothership
Even after the show ended, Swifties clearly couldn't get enough of her songs.
@mothershipsg The singing never stops #tiktoksg #sgnews #singaporetstheerastour #sgconcerts #taylorswift #taylorswiftsingapore #tstheerastour ♬ original sound - Mothership
Top photos by Lee Wei Lin
