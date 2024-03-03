Back

Taylor Swift S'pore day 1 in videos

Visual representation.

Lee Wei Lin | March 03, 2024, 07:02 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Taylor Swift kicked off the first of her six shows in Singapore on Mar. 2.

Here's some of the highlights from her opening show:

It started drizzling before the show, but that didn't deter Swifties.

@mothershipsg (not) midnight rain #tiktoksg #sgnews #taylorswift #theerastour ♬ original sound - Mothership

@mothershipsg Now I'm not standing alone in a crowded room. #tiktoksg #sgnews #singaporetstheerastour #sgconcerts #taylorswift #erastour #tstheerastour #taylorswiftsingapore ♬ original sound - Mothership

The crowds were enchanted by Sabrina Carpenter, who is opening all six shows.

@mothership.nova still tryna figure out where we’re going that has no hair 💇🏻‍♀️🫣 #tiktoksg #sgconcerts #singaporeconcert #thingstodosg #sabrinacarpenter #nonsense #nonsenseoutro #taylorswift #erastour #taylorswifterastour #tstheerastour #erastoursingapore #taylorswiftsingapore #swiftie #whattoplay #singaporetstheerastour ♬ Nonsense Sabrina Carpenter - Stan :)

But the loudest cheers of the night were reserved for when Swift took the stage.

@mothershipsg Clearly people in Singapore are ready for it. @mothership.nova #tiktoksg#sgnews #singaporetstheerastour#sgconcerts #taylorswift #taylorswiftsingapore #tstheerastour ♬ original sound - Mothership

@mothershipsg YOU 🗣 BELONG 🗣 WITH 🗣 MEEEEEE @mothership.nova #tiktoksg#sgnews #singaporetstheerastour#sgconcerts #taylorswift #taylorswiftsingapore #tstheerastour ♬ original sound - Mothership

One of the most iconic moments of every show is when Swift gives away her hat during "22". On Mar. 2, it was given to a young girl.

@mothershipsg awwww @mothership.nova #tiktoksg #sgnews #singaporetstheerastour #sgconcerts #taylorswift #taylorswiftsingapore #tstheerastour ♬ original sound - Mothership

Another was when Swift let on that her mother spent quite a bit of time in Singapore when she was growing up.

@mothershipsg mother's mother spent childhood in s'pore #tiktoksg #sgnews #singaporetstheerastour #sgconcerts #taylorswift #taylorswiftsingapore #tstheerastour ♬ original sound - Mothership

There was another uniquely Singapore moment when a dancer said "no lah" during her song "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together"

@mothershipsg steady la @mothership.nova #tiktoksg #sgnews #singaporetstheerastour #sgconcerts #taylorswift #taylorswiftsingapore #tstheerastour ♬ original sound - Mothership

Throughout the three-and-a-half-hour show, the crowds somehow managed to keep their energy levels high.

@mothership.nova 🗣️PLEASE🗣️DON’T🗣️BE🗣️IN🗣️LOVE🗣️WITH🗣️SOMEONE🗣️ELSE🗣️ #tiktoksg #sgconcerts #singaporeconcert #thingstodosg #taylorswift #erastour #taylorswifterastour #tstheerastour #erastoursingapore #taylorswiftsingapore #swiftie #whattoplay #singaporetstheerastour ♬ suara asli - DENII

@mothership.nova 🧚🏻 can you feel this magic in the air? 🧚🏻 #tiktoksg #sgconcerts #singaporeconcert #thingstodosg #taylorswift #erastour #taylorswifterastour #tstheerastour #erastoursingapore #taylorswiftsingapore #swiftie #whattoplay #singaporetstheerastour ♬ she was a fairy - 𝒟𝑒𝑒 ୨ৎ

And the night ended off on a high note.

@mothershipsg And that's all for day 1! #tiktoksg #sgnews #singaporetstheerastour #sgconcerts #taylorswift #taylorswiftsingapore #tstheerastour ♬ original sound - Mothership

Even after the show ended, Swifties clearly couldn't get enough of her songs.

@mothershipsg The singing never stops #tiktoksg #sgnews #singaporetstheerastour #sgconcerts #taylorswift #taylorswiftsingapore #tstheerastour ♬ original sound - Mothership

Nice.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Lee Wei Lin

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.