Swifties give out angbao with Taylor Swift currency at Eras Tour show in S'pore

CNY might be over but the giving never ends.

Daniel Seow | March 05, 2024, 01:19 PM

Insteas of giving out friendship bands at Taylor's Swift concert, some Swifties opted for red packets with Taylor Swift "money" instead.

This phenomenon was captured in a video shared to the "WhenInManila" Instagram page on Mar. 3.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗻𝗜𝗻𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗹𝗮.𝗰𝗼𝗺 𝗣𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗽𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀 (@wheninmanila)

The video

The video featured a Swiftie wearing an "Eras Tour" tee shirt and holding a prominent stack of red packets.

Image from wheninmanila/Instagram.

The eagle-eyed fan who noticed her also spotted an interesting detail about the money in those envelopes.

According to the video's caption, the red packets contained special notes with Swift's face printed on them.

"Turns out it's Taylor Swift money! Cute idea!" the video was captioned.

Image from wheninmanila/Instagram.

Many online users were excited to be a part of the angbao giveaway.

Screenshot of comment from wheninmanila / Instagram.

Screenshot of comment from wheninmanila / TikTok.

Others were curious to know what the note looked like.

We found out

Mothership contacted a fan who managed to get one of the "Taylor Swift" red packets.

Era Nunag, a content creator who used to be a TV host, said that she was approached at the concert by two Swifties from China on Mar. 2, after the show had ended.

She had dressed up as a ringmaster — referencing Swift's iconic look when she performed “We're Never Getting Back Together” at the 2012 MTV Europe Music Awards — and was picking up confetti at the time.

Image courtesy of Era Nunag.

"They liked my outfit and gave me an angbao," she said.

And because Nunag had run out of friendship bracelets, she offered to take a group photo to remember the moment instead.

Which they did.

Image courtesy of Era Nunag.

When Nunag opened the red packet, here's what she got:

Image courtesy of Era Nunag.

The red packet was printed with the names of Swift's albums, such as "1989" and "Red", while the stylised notes inside sported some of Swift's iconic looks.

Nunag also uploaded a TikTok video of herself unboxing the special red packet:

@itseracecilia I received ampao from Chinese Swifties at #theerastour #erastoursingapore #chineseswiftie #fypシ #taylorswift ♬ youre on your own kid - gabut woi

Notably, the two Swifties who gave Nunag the red packet looked different from the one in the previous video, indicating that this could very well be a trend started by some rather creative Swifties.

Top image from WhenInManila / Instagram & Era Nunag.

