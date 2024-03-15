Back

Taxi driver, 69, allegedly attacks passenger with voltage tester over drop-off dispute

The driver was arrested and police investigations are ongoing.

Daniel Seow | March 15, 2024, 06:12 PM

Events

A 69-year-old Trans-Cab taxi driver has been arrested following a drop-off dispute during which he allegedly attacked a passenger with a test pen.

Regarding the incident, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with Mothership that they received a call for assistance on Mar. 12 at around 6:30pm, at Block 107 Bedok North Road.

The incident

An eyewitness, surnamed Xu (transliteration), told Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) that a family of three had boarded the taxi at Hougang, with their destination indicated as Block 106 Bedok North Road.

Realising that they needed to make another stop, the family requested the driver to first head to Block 95 Bedok North Avenue 4 before heading to their original destination.

Xu claimed that the driver agreed to this arrangement at first without charging an additional fee.

However, he said an argument started when the driver later changed his mind and brought them directly to their final destination.

A fight then broke out between the two parties, during which the driver allegedly used a voltage tester to attack the passengers.

A voltage tester is a tool shaped like a screwdriver and used to measure electrical currents.

Xu said that following the fight, he saw the taxi driver being taken away in a police car.

He added that a woman in her 20s or 30s was speaking to police officers at the scene, and she was accompanied by a young boy around eight years old.

He believed that a bracelet the woman was wearing was broken off during the scuffle.

Two persons injured, driver, 69, arrested

Police told Shin Min that the 69-year-old taxi driver was arrested for allegedly causing hurt with a weapon.

A 39-year-old man suffered minor cuts from the incident but, following assessment by SCDF paramedics, was not taken to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In response to Mothership's enquiries, SCDF confirmed that two persons were assessed to have minor injuries but declined to be sent to the hospital.

Mothership has reached out to Trans-Cab for comment.

Top image from Shopee (for illustration only) / Shin Min Daily News.

