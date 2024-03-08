Taipei City mayor & great-grandson of Chiang Kai Shek says he may invite Taylor Swift to perform

Taipei City mayor Chiang Wan An said he is considering inviting U.S. pop megastar Taylor Swift to perform at the Taipei Dome, Taiwan News reported.

During a meeting of the Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce, Taiwan, a member of the audience asked the mayor if he could invite Swift to Taiwan in order to boost the local economy.

Boosting the economy

Chiang said he previously attended a Taylor Swift show with his wife, and was personally in favour.

But preparations for such a show required at least a year's preparation.

While the Taiwan Dome is more commonly used for sporting events, Chiang said that he was open to world-class entertainers performing there too.

The "Wildest Dreams" singer is currently in Singapore, where she will perform a total of six shows.

Her presence is expected to boost the local economy by hundreds of millions of dollars, according to at least one economist.

This is not the first time Chiang has discussed the "Cruel Summer" songstress, having said in Jan. 2, 2024 that previous attempts to bring Swift to Taipei were prevented by "geopolitical tensions".

Purported grandson of Chiang Kai Shek

Chiang grew up unaware of his connection to Chiang Kai Shek, the revolutionary leader, general and president of Taiwan.

Chiang's father, former Taiwan legislator John Chiang, claimed that he was the illegitimate son of Chiang Ching Kuo, the general's son and himself a president of Taiwan.

The family changed their name from Chang to Chiang, and the younger Chiang joined the party his supposed ancestor made famous, the Kuomintang.

He won the mayoral election for Taipei City in 2022, becoming its youngest-ever mayor.

Top image from Chiang Wan An Facebook and Weareswiftlovers13/ YouTube.