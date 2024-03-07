Driver, stopped by vehicle in front of it from tailgating at Tampines St 83 car park gantry, runs after it

A car driver attempted to tailgate another vehicle out of a public car park to apparently avoid paying parking fees, but was foiled by the quick-thinking driver in front of him.

This was after the vehicle in front deliberately stopped at the exit after the gantry barrier was raised, to prevent the tailgating car from exiting quickly, causing its IU unit to be detected and have its exit registered.

Apparently angered by the actions of the vehicle in front of it, the tailgating driver got out of his car and chased the vehicle in front on foot, in a sequence of events that was caught on camera.

Footage of the incident was posted on the Roads.sg Facebook page.

Parking fee S$0.00

However, as seen in the video, the tailgating grey Citroen incurred a parking fee of S$0.00.

The tailgating driver then attempted to chase down the vehicle in front for a short distance, and in the process, nearly got hit by the lowering gantry barrier before giving up.

Commenters applaud vehicle in front

Many commenters applauded the vehicle in front for having scuppered the plans of the tailgater.

Another noted that since the parking fee incurred was S$0.00, it was unclear why the vehicle tried to tailgate out of the car park.

A reply to the comment speculated that the tailgating driver could have assumed he had exceeded the 15-minute grace period and incurred a charge, and wanted to get out for free.

Top photo by Roads.sg