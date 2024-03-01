Tada launches in Bangkok, 30% off for S'pore users there

Are you a Tada user in Singapore?

Are you in Bangkok?

Do you need a ride?

Tada, the Singapore-based ride-hailing platform, launched in Thailand on Feb. 28, 2024.

As part of the promotions accompanying this expansion, Tada is offering a 30 per cent discount on rides in Bangkok for Singapore users of the app.

The offer, which can be redeemed with the promo code "SGBKK", is to last from Feb. 28 to June 30, 2024.

Limited redemptions are available, with up to three redemptions per user, capped at 50 baht (S$1.87).

The company is also extending its established zero-commission model for Thai drivers.

Background

Tada, which has operated in Singapore, Cambodia, and Vietnam for over five years, is a member of the MVLLABS Group, a blockchain-based mobility company that was founded by Kay Woo.

It is also one of the five ride-hailing platforms licensed by Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA).

It received its official ride-hailing license from Thailand's Department of Land Transport (DLT) earlier in 2024.

Top photos via Tada Singapore & Unsplash