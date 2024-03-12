Back

Foreign Swifties praise S'pore's transport system & crowd management at Eras Tour shows

An unforgettable experience.

Hannah Martens | March 12, 2024, 01:49 PM

As the dust settles after Taylor Swift's last Eras Tour show in Singapore, some concertgoers who flew in from overseas have gone online to share their thoughts about Singapore.

One TikTok user, Erika Arana, praised Singapore's transport system and crowd control.

She noted that this trip was "an eye opener to what the Philippines is missing out" and what "Filipino commuters could have if only our transport and government system is as efficient".

Swift played six sold-out shows to about 300,000 fans in Singapore between Mar. 2 and 9.

Singapore was the only stop in Southeast Asia for Swift's Eras Tour.

First world country

This was Arana's first time travelling out of her country, the Philippines.

She pointed out Singapore's efficient transport system and how crowds were managed, and questioned if the Philippines could "accommodate and guarantee the safety of hundreds of thousands of people who travelled from around the world" if it hosted the Eras Tour.

@erikas.era May this trip remain as an eye opener to what the Philippines is missing out on & what the Filipino commuters could have if only our transport and government system is as efficient. #cultureshock #TSTheErasTour #taylorswift #singaporetstheerastour #theerastour #firstworldproblems #thirdworldcountry #singapore ♬ Daylight by Taylor Swift sped up - brooke ⎕

Amazed at Singapore's transport system

In the comment section of Arana's TikTok video, other TikTok users also praised Singapore's public transport system.

Many were amazed at how quickly they were able to leave the concert.

Crowd control

Another aspect that garnered praise from Arana was the crowd control at the Singapore National Stadium.

And she is not alone.

Several other TikTok users also put up videos highlighting the "fantastic" crowd control at Stadium MRT station.

They noted that were features such as a stage with an emcee who entertained guests as they waited outside the station so that it would not be overcrowded.

Swift's songs were also being played, and fans sang along as they waited to enter the station.

@eloicht #erastour #taylorswift #erastoursingapore #smrt #lta ♬ original sound - elo

@mickoowlet_on_ig Philippines, let’s do better!! Singapore just proves they are 1st world country #singapore #nationalstadium #theerastour ♬ original sound - Saiki. - mickoowlet_on_IG

Another user highlighted her amazement at how quickly she was able to return to her hotel after the concert ended and the high frequency of the MRT trains.

@annegellie6 Crowd control by Singapore isa amazing... Eras Tour Singapore #erastourtaylorswift #erastour #erassingapore ♬ original sound - Stan :)

Awesome.

