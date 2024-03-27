Swensen's has new mala 'fried chicken' ice cream from Mar. 28, 2024

In the latest addition to its hyperrealistic-looking desserts, Swensen's will be having a new mala-flavoured version of its "fried chicken" ice cream.
Mala-flavoured ice cream
The Mala "Fried Chicken" Ice Cream will be available for purchase from Mar. 28.
It costs S$12.90+ for two "drumsticks", and S$47+ for eight "drumsticks".
While it looks like a real fried chicken drumstick on the outside, this is actually a savoury-sweet dessert featuring vanilla ice cream, a cookie "bone" centre, and mala powder topping.
There is a little kick to this slightly spicy dessert.
It's almost akin to ordering a xiao la (low spice level) at a mala stall.
This interesting dessert is available at all Swensen's and Earle Swensen's restaurants, as well as on delivery platforms.
@mothership.nova is everything is better with mala..? 👁️🫦👁️ Swensen's Mala Fried Chicken Ice Cream 📅: From Mar. 28, 2024, for a limited time only 📍: All Swensen's & Earle Swensen's stores 💰: S$12.90 for 2 pieces S$47 for 8 pieces Prices exclude service charge for dine-in #tiktoksg #SGFoodie #foodfestontiktok #wheretoeat #swensens #mala #friedchicken #icecream #SwensensSingapore #whattowatch ♬ HandClap - Fitz & the Tantrums
Top photos by Livia Soh.
