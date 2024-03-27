Back

Swensen's has new mala 'fried chicken' ice cream from Mar. 28, 2024

Not your usual fried chicken.

Wong Li Jie | March 27, 2024, 06:25 PM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

In the latest addition to its hyperrealistic-looking desserts, Swensen's will be having a new mala-flavoured version of its "fried chicken" ice cream.

Mala-flavoured ice cream

The Mala "Fried Chicken" Ice Cream will be available for purchase from Mar. 28.

It costs S$12.90+ for two "drumsticks", and S$47+ for eight "drumsticks".

Photo by Livia Soh.

While it looks like a real fried chicken drumstick on the outside, this is actually a savoury-sweet dessert featuring vanilla ice cream, a cookie "bone" centre, and mala powder topping.

Cross section of the "drumstick." Photo by Livia Soh.

There is a little kick to this slightly spicy dessert.

It's almost akin to ordering a xiao la (low spice level) at a mala stall.

The "bone" of chocolate is lodged in the middle of the "drumstick." Photo by Livia Soh.

This interesting dessert is available at all Swensen's and Earle Swensen's restaurants, as well as on delivery platforms.

@mothership.nova is everything is better with mala..? 👁️🫦👁️ Swensen's Mala Fried Chicken Ice Cream 📅: From Mar. 28, 2024, for a limited time only 📍: All Swensen's & Earle Swensen's stores 💰: S$12.90 for 2 pieces S$47 for 8 pieces Prices exclude service charge for dine-in #tiktoksg #SGFoodie #foodfestontiktok #wheretoeat #swensens #mala #friedchicken #icecream #SwensensSingapore #whattowatch ♬ HandClap - Fitz & the Tantrums

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Livia Soh.

2 young & working instant-noodle-addicted adults review Mi Sedaap

Instant noodles, but make it fancy.

March 27, 2024, 06:01 PM

S'porean woman, 25, suffers skull fracture, shin puncture wounds after crashing ATV in Johor

The rider suffered a minor skull fracture, intracranial bleeding, a hairline facial crack and shin injuries requiring surgery.

March 27, 2024, 05:46 PM

6-month-old corgi in China aces training, becomes police dog

Don't let short legs stop you from chasing your dreams.

March 27, 2024, 05:19 PM

10-month-old Chow Chow in S'pore dies of heat exhaustion after grooming shop took over dog

The puppy was named Po.

March 27, 2024, 05:14 PM

UV index in S'pore hits 'extreme' levels on Mar. 27, SPF 30 sunscreen recommended

Sunny.

March 27, 2024, 05:10 PM

S'porean, 33, sells mum's Rolls Royce & Mini Cooper for S$830,000 to pay off debts from 'diao hua' clubs

The prosecution noted that while full restitution had indeed been made for the S$150,000 deposit, the amount was paid by Liu's mother and not himself. 

March 27, 2024, 04:29 PM

Male ostrich escapes from South Korea zoo after female ostrich friend dies

Things have been tough for him.

March 27, 2024, 03:31 PM

Baltimore bridge collapse: 6 presumed dead after S'pore-flagged ship collision

Search and rescue operations were suspended about 16 hours after the collision.

March 27, 2024, 02:34 PM

M'sia police investigating petrol bomb thrown at KK Super Mart store in Perak

CCTV footage showed a male suspect throwing the bottle filled with kerosene towards the store at around 5:35am.

March 27, 2024, 02:26 PM

Tampines HDB residents light up windows with cute Hari Raya decorations

Very festive.

March 27, 2024, 02:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.