Swensen's has new mala 'fried chicken' ice cream from Mar. 28, 2024

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

In the latest addition to its hyperrealistic-looking desserts, Swensen's will be having a new mala-flavoured version of its "fried chicken" ice cream.

Mala-flavoured ice cream

The Mala "Fried Chicken" Ice Cream will be available for purchase from Mar. 28.

It costs S$12.90+ for two "drumsticks", and S$47+ for eight "drumsticks".

While it looks like a real fried chicken drumstick on the outside, this is actually a savoury-sweet dessert featuring vanilla ice cream, a cookie "bone" centre, and mala powder topping.

There is a little kick to this slightly spicy dessert.

It's almost akin to ordering a xiao la (low spice level) at a mala stall.

This interesting dessert is available at all Swensen's and Earle Swensen's restaurants, as well as on delivery platforms.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Livia Soh.