Back

Hougang cafe serves cookie croissants from S$7.80

Crookies are a cross between croissants and cookies.

Wong Li Jie | March 16, 2024, 12:39 PM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

It seems that the crookie trend has reached deep into our heartlands.

If you're wondering what's a crookie, it is a cross between a croissant and a cookie.

The TikTok-famous treat is now available at Sweedy Patisserie.

Located in Hougang RiverCourt, the bakery and cafe seats 32 people.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Crookie (from S$7.80+)

The crookie consists of a baked croissant stuffed with cookie dough, and then baked again to get a warm, crunchy crookie.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Sweedy Patisserie launched the crookie on Mar. 5, 2024.

Speaking to Mothership, Sweedy Patisserie's owner shared that she saw the crookie trend in Paris and decided to try it since they already have their own croissant and cookie recipes.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Other offerings

Latte (S$5.80+)

Photo by Livia Soh.

You can also try dunking your crookie into a cup of hot latte.

Fatcarons (S$5+)

The cafe is also known for its fatcarons — oversized macarons.

The fatcarons are stuffed with a thick layer of cream and filling.

Ferrero Rocher and White Chocolate Matcha. Photo by Livia Soh.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Sweedy Patisserie

Address: Hougang RiverCourt, 377 Hougang Street 32, #01-32, Singapore 530377

Opening hours:

  • 12pm to 8pm, Tuesdays to Fridays

  • 11am to 9pm, Saturdays and Sundays

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Livia Soh.

Navy museum-themed station at Expo MRT with large model submarine & AR elements

Cool.

March 16, 2024, 03:56 PM

2 S'pore girls pen 'sweet note' & fold hearts for GrabFood rider as apology for paying in coins

So cute.

March 16, 2024, 03:02 PM

World's 1st chrome-finished spherical cable car cabins with glass-bottomed floors in S'pore from Mar. 20

Futuristic.

March 16, 2024, 02:59 PM

Boeing 737 external panel falls off during United Airlines' San Francisco-Oregon flight

Uh-oh.

March 16, 2024, 02:54 PM

British man at Changi Airport calls S'pore's language 'Singapori'

BRB, adding "Singapori" to the list of languages I speak in my resume.

March 16, 2024, 12:45 PM

New amenity kit & dining options served on porcelain silverware on SIA premium economy class

From Mar. 31, 2024.

March 16, 2024, 12:10 PM

Man, 38, allegedly splashed green paint on Bedok North HDB, arrested for loanshark harassment within 4 hours

The man was charged in court on Mar. 15.

March 16, 2024, 11:20 AM

This eastie tried to maximise her ‘wins’ in the west by completing missions at S’pore’s largest outlet mall

Worth travelling across the island for this.

March 16, 2024, 11:15 AM

Wife of S'pore actor Aliff Aziz files for divorce after his arrest in M'sia for alleged 'close proximity' with another woman

Second divorce.

March 16, 2024, 11:10 AM

S$500,000 working capital loan & govt co-funded salary increase part of Budget 2024 to help SMEs in S'pore

Understand and utilise Budget 2024 to your advantage.

March 16, 2024, 10:51 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.