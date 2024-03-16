Hougang cafe serves cookie croissants from S$7.80

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

It seems that the crookie trend has reached deep into our heartlands.

If you're wondering what's a crookie, it is a cross between a croissant and a cookie.

The TikTok-famous treat is now available at Sweedy Patisserie.

Located in Hougang RiverCourt, the bakery and cafe seats 32 people.

Crookie (from S$7.80+)

The crookie consists of a baked croissant stuffed with cookie dough, and then baked again to get a warm, crunchy crookie.

Sweedy Patisserie launched the crookie on Mar. 5, 2024.

Speaking to Mothership, Sweedy Patisserie's owner shared that she saw the crookie trend in Paris and decided to try it since they already have their own croissant and cookie recipes.

Other offerings

Latte (S$5.80+)

You can also try dunking your crookie into a cup of hot latte.

Fatcarons (S$5+)

The cafe is also known for its fatcarons — oversized macarons.

The fatcarons are stuffed with a thick layer of cream and filling.

Sweedy Patisserie

Address: Hougang RiverCourt, 377 Hougang Street 32, #01-32, Singapore 530377

Opening hours:

12pm to 8pm, Tuesdays to Fridays

11am to 9pm, Saturdays and Sundays

Top photos by Livia Soh.