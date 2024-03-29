Back

Super Junior's Ryeowook to marry former girl group member Ari in May 2024

Congrats.

Keyla Supharta | March 29, 2024, 02:34 PM

Super Junior member Ryeowook announced that he will be getting married to his long-term girlfriend Ari, who is a former member of the now-disbanded girl group Tahiti.

The wedding will take place in late May, Ryeowook said in a handwritten letter uploaded to Instagram on Mar. 29.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RYEOWOOK (@ryeo9ook)

"I naturally came to want to be her family during the time when we were together," Ryeowook said, as translated by Yonhap.

"I feel sorry for you fans who might be surprised at this news. I thank my bandmates and SM Entertainment officials for supporting my decision."

Began dating in 2020

Ryeowook, 36, debuted as a member of Super Junior in 2005.

His fiancée Ari, 29, debuted as a member of Tahiti in 2012 until the group was disbanded in 2018.

The two were introduced by an acquaintance and confirmed their relationship to the public in 2020.

Top image via @ryeo9ook/Instagram and @TAHITI__Ari/X.

