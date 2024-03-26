Admiralty bazaar stall owner accepts S'porean actor Suhaimi Yusof's apology

The bazaar drinks stall owner of Sizzlers by Bismi Biryani has accepted Singaporean actor Suhaimi Yusof's apology for an incident in which he was accused of behaving rudely and insulting the workers of the stall.

In a TikTok video posted on Mar. 19, the stall owner, Sheik Mohammad, claimed that during the day of the incident, Suhaimi had wanted to buy S$50 worth of drinks to give away to customers at the stall as a form of charity.

However, a dispute occurred when the people receiving the gifts were not able to choose their flavours and Suhaimi allegedly scolded Sheik's mother and other workers at the stall.

In a tearful apology on video on Mar. 22, Suhaimi apologised for his actions, explaining that it was a "miscommunication" as he was apparently not aware that Sizzlers had different sizes and promotions for the drinks.

Bazaar stall owner accepts apology

Sheik has since accepted Suhaimi's apology, as revealed in social media posts on Mar. 24 by Amrin Amin on Instagram and Facebook.

The former Member of Parliament posted a photo of himself, Suhaimi and Sheik.

Amrin wrote that he met up with the duo at Sheik's stall for teh tarik.

He described what happened between Sheik and Suhaimi as a "misunderstanding" and where "tempers frayed".

"I’m glad they’ve put the incident behind and are moving on as friends," he said. "The truth is it can happen to any of us, even the best among us."

Amrin added that while people may say and do things they don't mean "in the heat of the moment", he believes that "good sense must prevail".

He said it was gracious to apologise and accept the apology.

"This is the true spirit of Ramadan: finding the good in others, staying humble, and fostering unity and togetherness."

Top photo from Amrin Amin