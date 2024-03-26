Back

Admiralty bazaar stall owner accepts S'porean actor Suhaimi Yusof's apology

The two of them are said to be moving on as friends.

Tharun Suresh | March 26, 2024, 08:54 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The bazaar drinks stall owner of Sizzlers by Bismi Biryani has accepted Singaporean actor Suhaimi Yusof's apology for an incident in which he was accused of behaving rudely and insulting the workers of the stall.

In a TikTok video posted on Mar. 19, the stall owner, Sheik Mohammad, claimed that during the day of the incident, Suhaimi had wanted to buy S$50 worth of drinks to give away to customers at the stall as a form of charity.

However, a dispute occurred when the people receiving the gifts were not able to choose their flavours and Suhaimi allegedly scolded Sheik's mother and other workers at the stall.

In a tearful apology on video on Mar. 22, Suhaimi apologised for his actions, explaining that it was a "miscommunication" as he was apparently not aware that Sizzlers had different sizes and promotions for the drinks.

Bazaar stall owner accepts apology

Sheik has since accepted Suhaimi's apology, as revealed in social media posts on Mar. 24  by Amrin Amin on Instagram and Facebook.

The former Member of Parliament posted a photo of himself, Suhaimi and Sheik.

Amrin wrote that he met up with the duo at Sheik's stall for teh tarik.

He described what happened between Sheik and Suhaimi as a "misunderstanding" and where "tempers frayed".

"I’m glad they’ve put the incident behind and are moving on as friends," he said. "The truth is it can happen to any of us, even the best among us."

Amrin added that while people may say and do things they don't mean "in the heat of the moment", he believes that "good sense must prevail".

He said it was gracious to apologise and accept the apology.

"This is the true spirit of Ramadan: finding the good in others, staying humble, and fostering unity and togetherness."

Top photo from Amrin Amin 

World's 1st 'Dragon Ball' theme park to be constructed in Saudi Arabia

It really is the Year of the Dragon.

March 26, 2024, 10:05 AM

M'sia boy, 17, allegedly beaten to death over S$24.10

13 boys, aged 16-19, were arrested in relation to the incident.

March 26, 2024, 12:00 AM

UN Security Council passes resolution calling for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza & release of hostages

A legally-binding resolution.

March 25, 2024, 11:20 PM

Achieving peace a 'very long & tortured journey' for Israel & Palestine but there's hope: Vivian Balakrishnan

Not giving up.

March 25, 2024, 08:33 PM

'Chinese travellers visit Singapore for many reasons': STB on China embassy's reminder for citizens not to gamble

The 30-day visa exemption will also increase Singapore’s attractiveness as a tourist destination for Chinese visitors.

March 25, 2024, 07:45 PM

Sims Ave alleged hit-and-run: Man, 21, charged with driving without licence

He was also charged with driving someone else's car without consent among a litany of other charges.

March 25, 2024, 07:33 PM

Chinese football team captain now says he's not quitting after 2-2 draw with S'pore

China still has a chance of qualifying for the World Cup.

March 25, 2024, 06:53 PM

Taiwan minister calls TikTok a 'national security threat', may extend existing govt ban to schools & other sectors

It is currently only banned for use across all Taiwanese government agencies.

March 25, 2024, 05:44 PM

Israel embassy in S'pore deletes Facebook post slammed by S'pore ministers

The deleted post claimed that the Quran mentions Israel 43 times but did not mention Palestine.

March 25, 2024, 05:22 PM

S'porean Loh Kean Yew's 'work permit' bearing his name & face found near sports complex in China

They asked if anyone recognised the man on the card.

March 25, 2024, 05:18 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.