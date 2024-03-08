StarHub giving you the chance to buy a new phone without contract & save over S$500

Do you hate wasting money?

Do you want a new mobile phone?

Do you want a surefire way to save S$500 with minimal effort?

You just clicked on the right article, because StarHub has launched Star Plan.

Bite-sized instalments over 12 or 24 months

Star Plan is a no-contract SIM only plan that allows you to buy the latest mobile phones immediately.

That’s right, no need to pay a large lump sum upfront, or forking out more than you should over the next two years.

In other words, buy now, pay later.

0 per cent interest

With much of modern life already on subscription, a contract-free SIM only plan means you can terminate it anytime and do away with the penalties and extra fees and charges.

The "pay later" portion refers to monthly instalments over 12 or 24 months, with 0 per cent interest, which allows you to keep the phone at no extra cost.

This is an ideal arrangement for those who are eyeing the latest devices and want to spread out their payments over many months, and those who would rather not put all their cash in one basket.

How it works

It’s simple: Pick the phone you want to buy and pair it with a contract-free SIM only Star Plan.

In this way, you will not be tied down to a two-year contract.

Here’s what Star Plan, which is now providing 5G connectivity for all plans, has to offer:

Star 22 (S$22/month) 150 GB on 5G

1000 mins local calls

500 Local & International SMS

Free incoming local calls and SMS

No contract

How to math

Let’s say you want to buy the latest iPhone 15 Pro Max 256 GB, which retails for S$2,018.

Two-year contract plan

Traditionally, you would have to buy the phone with a two-year plan.

The payment for the phone and phone bill after 24 months comes up to S$3,132, which consists of two parts: Upfront payment for the phone and monthly payments for your phone bills.

Star Plan + Device

But with a no-contract SIM only Star Plan and device combination, the total cost after two years of monthly payments and not being tied down by a mobile phone contract comes up to just S$2,356.

Assuming the cheapest S$22 Star Plan is chosen, coupled with the S$76.17 interest-free monthly instalment payment for the phone, the per month cost is S$98.17 – a bite-sized amount without any hefty upfront payment.

Looking for a table again? I got you.

2-year contract plan Up front payment for the phone S$711 Monthly bill S$100.86 x 24 = S$2,421 Total cost over 24 months S$3,132

Star Plan + Device Upfront payment for the phone S$0 Buy now pay later discount S$190 off (limited time only) Pay later price for the phone S$1,828 (U.P $2,018) Monthly bill (inclusive of cost of phone)* S$98.17* x 24 = S$2,356 *Monthly: S$22 + S$76.17 = S$98.17 Total cost over 24 months S$2,356

As seen from the tables, the Star Plan and device combo provides a S$776 discount over two years.

Currently, it comes with a limited time S$190 discount.

Do look out for additional discounts when you buy now pay later with Star Plan.

Check out the latest offers at your nearest StarHub shop or on the online shop.

*Calculations are based on prices and offers valid as at point of publishing, with 9 per cent GST. Check www.starhub.com/mobile for the latest offers.

How much you save

Buying the phone alone without any plan, and splitting the payment over 24 months, you effectively save S$776.

Did I mention that you can do this for any phone, ranging from Samsung, Oppo to Xiaomi? Because you can.

Your savings are the equivalent of 20 meals at a cafe or 50 taxi rides.

Or you can park the money in a high-yielding savings account or sink them into investments.

Perks of Star Plan

Even if you are not planning on buying a phone via monthly instalment payments, signing up for StarHub’s Star Plan will give you peace of mind.

Star Plan customers are exclusively supported by 24/7 in-app live chat agents so you can enjoy autonomy and speedy service any time of day, every day.

StarHub has achieved over 99 per cent 5G coverage across Singapore and most recently won the most overall experience awards in the Opensignal Singapore Mobile Network Experience Report in November 2023, where StarHub was awarded the winner in the categories of Video Experience, Live Video Experience, Games Experience, Download Speed Experience and Consistent Quality, and joint winner in the categories of 5G Video Experience, 5G Live Video Experience, Availability and 5G Availability.

This sponsored article was written by someone who wished he knew about Star Plan earlier because he is now stuck with a two-year contract.

