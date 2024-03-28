S'porean woman, 39, drink drives, hits traffic sign, leaves car plate behind, gets jail

After consuming two small glasses of beer and one and a half glasses of gin and tonic, a woman in Singapore proceeded to drive home.

While en route, she lost control of her car, mounting onto the centre divider of the road and colliding with a directional sign.

She then fled the scene, not knowing her car plate had fallen to the ground.

Subsequently, a traffic police officer discovered the licence plate and traced it back to the woman, leading to her arrest after failing a breathalyser test.

The woman, Ngo Kieng Hui, pleaded guilty to drink driving and irresponsible driving causing property damage.

Two other charges of failing to stop after the accident and failing to render reasonable assistance after an accident were taken into consideration for her sentence.

On Mar. 22, 2024, Ngo was sentenced to two weeks in jail, fined S$7,000, and disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for 42 months.

Drank beer and gin and tonic

According to a judgment made publicly available, Ngo had drank two small glasses of beer at her workplace in Woodlands on Mar. 2 around 9pm.

The 39-year-old then went to a pub along Upper Thomson Road to meet a friend and consumed one and a half glasses of gin and tonic.

She ceased drinking around midnight and commenced her journey home in her car.

However, at approximately 2:23 am along Sembawang Road, she failed to control her vehicle and mounted the centre divider of the road.

She then collided with a directional signage, uprooting it.

Ngo's car also sustained dents, cracks and a ripped front bumper.

Her car plate also fell off.

She then did not stop after the incident and left the scene.

Failed breathalyser test, high alcohol level in breath

The traffic police arrived at the incident site and saw the fallen signage — as well as the car plate.

He managed to find Ngo by tracing the owner of the car plate number.

The officer later observed that Ngo "reeked of alcohol".

Ngi was then subjected to a breathalyser test, which she failed.

A subsequent Breath Analysing Device (BAD) test indicated an alcohol level of 83 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath, well above the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Alcohol level is an indicator of offender's inability to drive: Judge

The prosecution asked for a fine of S$7000 and three to four years of disqualification from driving for her drink driving charge.

They also sought a sentence of two to three weeks’ imprisonment and three to four years’ disqualification for the charge of causing property damage while driving irresponsibly.

Ngo did not have a defence lawyer and did not submit any mitigation plea.

Agreeing with the prosecution's submission for a S$7,000 fine for Ngo's drink driving charge, the judge explained that while Ngo was found with a level of alcohol in her breath more than twice the prescribed legal limit and was involved in an accident, a custodial sentence is not warranted, considering her clean driving record.

However, for the charge of irresponsible driving, the judge noted Ngo had lost control of her car and uprooted a traffic sign and that it was only "fortuitous" that no one was injured.

She also pointed out that Ngo had left the scene in an attempt to evade arrest, and her identity was only ascertained after the enforcement officer found a car plate on the road and conducted checks on the owner.

The judge also said there was no indication that Ngo made restitution for the damage she caused.

The judge found that a custodial sentence is appropriate in the circumstances and ordered a global sentence of two weeks’ imprisonment, a fine of $7,000 and forty-two months’ disqualification from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences.

Ngo has filed an appeal against the decision.

