S'pore teen with muscle cancer to attend Taylor Swift concert thanks to local charity & bag brand

So wholesome.

Ilyda Chua | March 05, 2024, 11:08 AM

Another young Taylor Swift fan will get the opportunity to see her wildest dreams come true.

Joy Sim, 13, was diagnosed with muscle cancer in October 2023.

With the support of local charity Viva Foundation for Children with Cancer and Singaporean bag brand Aupen, Joy will attend Swift's Mar. 7 concert in a S$30,000 private suite.

They previously arranged for another child, nine-year-old Keira Chia, who has terminal cancer, to attend the concert on the same day.

Undergoing chemotherapy

The secondary school student shared that the American pop star has been "a really great support" in the course of her life.

"I love Taylor Swift, and this could be my only chance to see her in real life," she said.

Touched by her story, Aupen and Viva Foundation were able to obtain tickets for her to attend the concert with her father.

They also arranged for a private suite where she can attend comfortably, as she needs intermittent rest due to her ongoing treatment.

Joy has an important chemotherapy treatment scheduled for the same day, and plans to rush down for the concert immediately after, with the support of her medical team at KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

"They are all very excited and are rooting for her," an Aupen spokesperson told Mothership.

A black hat

Like Keira, Joy hopes to be a recipient of Swift's iconic black hat.

The pop star gives her black hat away to one lucky fan every time she performs her song "22".

Joy shared that she hopes to meet Swift in person as she is "such a kind and sweet person".

"Her songs aren't just songs. Her songs have meaning...[and it] makes me really happy to listen to her," she added.

"Like if you fail to do something, just 'shake it off' and try again."

Top image from Joy Sim and Taylor Swift/Instagram

