S’pore crowds sing Taylor Swift songs while heading to MRT

The high energy during the first concert of Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" in Singapore did not stop after the show ended on Mar. 2.

Fans were seen singing and dancing along to Swift's "You Belong With Me" playing in the background while heading to Stadium MRT station after the concert ended.

Swift's performance, which lasted for more than three hours and ended at around 10:20pm, saw flocks of fans leaving the stadium and still enjoying themselves.

A few people were seen hopping and waving their arms when the staff near the VIP merchandise area can be heard hyping up the crowd and calling for everybody to put their hands up.

Top photos by Mothership