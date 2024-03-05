Speed limit of PMAs in S'pore to be lowered from 10kmh to 6kmh 'around 2025'

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) is implementing a new speed limit and new dimension restrictions for personal mobility aids (PMAs).

This was announced by Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng during the Committee of Supply debates on Mar. 5.

New regulations for PMAs

Footpaths in Singapore are used mostly by pedestrians, with the exception of wheeled devices like bicycles and PMAs. PMAs are also the only motorised devices allowed, Baey noted.

In general, PMAs are typically larger, and can be more than five times heavier than bicycles. They are also allowed to access more locations such as void decks and lifts, given that they are used by those who are less mobile.

"In this context, there is a need to ensure that PMAs are used by those who really need them and in a safe and responsible manner. This is what our regulations aim to achieve."

Baey said that the government is "targeting" for the regulations to come into effect "around 2025", after legislative amendments are made to the Active Mobility Act.

"This will give affected retailers and users at least one full year from today to make transitory arrangements," he added.

The specific implementation timeline will be announced at a later date.

Speed limit capped at 6kmh

In Dec. 2023, the Active Mobility Advisory Panel (AMAP) published its review and recommendations to curtail the misuse of PMAs by able-bodied persons.

One of its main suggestions is to impose a lower speed limit for PMA users.

Baey announced that the government will be implementing this regulation.

He revealed that the government had received some feedback that 6kmh is "too slow".

However, to provide a better perspective, Baey shared that 10kmh is running speed. A typical walking speed is between 4kmh and 6kmh.

He emphasised:

"6kmh is a brisk walking speed and is definitely not an average walking speed as mentioned by [Member of Parliament] Dennis Tan. It is a speed that even some able bodied people not be able to sustain for an extended period."

PMA users should monitor their speed

Baey said that many existing PMAs have a speed limit of 10kmh.

He highlighted that existing PMA users do not need to stop using or replace their current devices, but are required to abide by the 6kmh speed limit.

When these users replace their PMAs in the future, their new device should have a speed limit of 6kmh.

Baey suggested several ways for users to gauge the speeds and ensure they are not going over the speed limit.

Users can use free mobile applications or get a speedometer for less than S$10.

"More simply, if you find yourself riding faster than those walking around you, you're likely to be above the limit."

New PMA dimension restrictions

Baey also announced that PMAs on public paths will need to follow the dimension restrictions for PMAs on public transport.

"This follows the principle that PMAs are meant to replace walking and that they are welcome on public transport for longer commutes," said Baey.

He elaborated that dimension restrictions for public transport are necessary due to space constraints on buses and the maximum weight that can be supported by bus ramps.

Thus, PMAs on public paths should not exceed a width of 70cm, a length of 120cm, a height of 150cm, and a laden weight of 300kg.

For a portion of users who need a larger PMA is due to their physical conditions, Baey assured that enforcement officers will "exercise discretion" if they are used on public paths.

However, these "oversized devices" will not be allowed on public transport.

