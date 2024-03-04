Singlish bar in New York city, opened by non-S'poreans in 2022, inspired by S'pore

Singapore is often referred to as a "melting pot" of cultures.

And it has become an inspiration for Singlish — a bar in New York City.

The bar recently gained some traction online, after a Singaporean woman visited it to give a lowdown on what it served.

A whole ton of Singlish, as she found out.

Singlish, opened in the heart of New York's Union Square neighbourhood in 2022, offers cocktails with references to our sunny island, including "BTO" (which means Build-To-Order), "Chiobu" (which refers to an attractive woman), and "Mai Lai, Mai Lai, Wa Mai Lai" (a phrase that emphasises an affirmative "no" from the first-person perspective).

The beverage names are clear Singaporean colloquialisms, slangs and common phrases.

But what's as intriguing as the way Singlish works, is the fact that the owners of the bar are not Singaporeans.

Inspired by "Singlish"

The bar was opened by head bartender Colin Stevens and chef Salil Mehta in 2022, as stated on Singlish's website.

In response to Mothership's queries, the bar confirmed that the owners come from diverse cultural backgrounds, including Indian, Chinese, Korean, and American.

Mehta, who was born and raised in New Delhi before moving to New York, told OpenTable that he became hooked on Southeast Asian cuisine after having his first taste of a roti prata in Singapore at the age of 12.

It led to him opening numerous restaurants with Southeast Asian themes, including "Singlish".

The owners said they were also inspired by "the openness and love of flavour exploration they encountered while collaborating with Singaporean bartenders", sparking the idea for the bar.

Years ago, they organised a pop-up event that paid homage to the bars of Singapore, and reached out to bartenders and bar directors here expecting some resistance, but were pleasantly surprised by their enthusiastic responses.

This laid the foundation for what would later become Singlish.

Crafting drinks

Rather than replicating specific bars in Singapore, the owners said Singlish seeks to pay homage to the broader approach of the cocktail scene in Singapore and highlight how it differs from the bartending style of New York.

In fact, the first drink that Stevens crafted for Singlish came from his collaboration with bartender Farhan Samad from Singapore.

Stevens was intrigued by Farhan's approach to cocktail creation, which often drew inspiration from food.

Farhan also suggested that Stevens look into Singaporean cuisine for ideas.

This led to the creation of Notya Laksa, a playful riff on the traditional Peranakan dish Nyonya Laksa.

The drink is a mix of rum blend, spicy Nyonya laksa, pineapple, orange and lime.

Why so much "Singlish"?

Not many will understand the slang that Singaporeans use in their daily lives, so why incorporate it so heavily into a bar's concept?

Stevens explained that by incorporating Singlish slang into the names of their drinks, it adds a layer of storytelling and cultural immersion to the overall experience at Singlish.

"We appreciate the fluidity and inclusivity of Singlish," he said. "It's all about mutual understanding and expression, which perfectly aligns with our vision for the bar."

Through designing their menu like a pictographic dictionary with three definitions — the ingredients, the flavour profile, and the Singlish definition of the drink's name — the bar ensures accessibility and understanding to those who may be unfamiliar with Singaporean culture.

"Much like the Singlish language itself, which brings together multiple tongues to communicate across cultural boundaries, our bar aims to create a space where people from all walks of life can come together, share experiences, and connect over delicious drinks," Stevens said.

An assortment of "Singlish" cocktails

For those who may be curious what the other "Singlish" cocktails entail, "Chiobu" is a mix of baijiu, orchid gin, jasmin tea, sichuan pepper, blood orange and cardamom.

"Die Die Must Have" includes champagne, saiten shochu, lychee and ginger.

A "BTO" may not get you housing in Singapore, but a DIY version of the famous Singapore Sling is what you get at Singlish instead, for US$26 (S$35).

What should Singaporeans try?

When asked what drink would Stevens recommend local Singaporeans try when at "Singlish" for the first time, he highly recommended "Mai Lai, Mai Lai, Wa Mai Lai".

The drink is inspired by Irvin's Salted Egg Chips and pays homage "to the beloved salted egg flabour that holds a special place in Singaporean cuisine".

He added that a team from Irvin's themselves sampled the cocktail and "praised it as a fitting tribute to their iconic chips".

"Mai Lai, Mai Lai, Wa Mai Lai" is a martini with a blend of salted egg, curry leaf and chilli peppers.

Address:17 E 13th Street, New York, NY 10003

Opening hours: 5:30pm to 12am, Tuesday to Sunday

*Responses from head bartender Colin Stevens, organised and refined by social media manager Gigi Gui.

