2 S'porean men, both 26, killed after lorry accident in M'sia

Two Singaporean men were killed after a container lorry hit their motorcycle convoy on a highway emergency lane in Johor, Malaysia on the morning of Mar. 23 (Saturday).

Four other Singaporeans were severely injured and are being treated at a local hospital.

Men were waiting for fellow rider in highway emergency lane

Batu Pahat District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Ismail Dollah said in a statement to Malaysian media that the accident occurred at Kilometre 111.4 of the North-South Expressway near Yong Peng, at around 3am.

He said the convoy of eight Singaporean men had been heading for a sahur (pre-dawn) meal in the town of Pagoh, Johor.

During the journey, one of the motorcycles experienced a flat tyre, so the rider stopped at a R&R (rest and recreation) area at Yong Peng.

The other seven motorcyclists waited for him in the highway's emergency lane.

Hit by an out-of-control lorry

Ismail said a lorry travelling in the same direction subsequently lost control and collided with the waiting convoy group.

Two of the riders, both 26, were killed on the spot.

The lorry driver, a 33-year-old man, his partner and one of the convoy riders were unharmed.

The other four Singaporean men in the convoy suffered severe injuries and are receiving treatment at Johor's Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital, Ismail added.

Ismail said that the lorry driver has been remanded for three days to assist with the investigation.

He tested negative for drugs and alcohol following the incident.

Top image from China Press.