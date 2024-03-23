Back

2 S'porean men, both 26, killed after lorry accident in M'sia

Four other motorcyclists in the convoy from Singapore were injured.

Daniel Seow | March 23, 2024, 06:41 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Two Singaporean men were killed after a container lorry hit their motorcycle convoy on a highway emergency lane in Johor, Malaysia on the morning of Mar. 23 (Saturday).

Four other Singaporeans were severely injured and are being treated at a local hospital.

Men were waiting for fellow rider in highway emergency lane

Batu Pahat District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Ismail Dollah said in a statement to Malaysian media that the accident occurred at Kilometre 111.4 of the North-South Expressway near Yong Peng, at around 3am.

He said the convoy of eight Singaporean men had been heading for a sahur (pre-dawn) meal in the town of Pagoh, Johor.

During the journey, one of the motorcycles experienced a flat tyre, so the rider stopped at a R&R (rest and recreation) area at Yong Peng.

The other seven motorcyclists waited for him in the highway's emergency lane.

Hit by an out-of-control lorry

Ismail said a lorry travelling in the same direction subsequently lost control and collided with the waiting convoy group.

Two of the riders, both 26, were killed on the spot.

The lorry driver, a 33-year-old man, his partner and one of the convoy riders were unharmed.

The other four Singaporean men in the convoy suffered severe injuries and are receiving treatment at Johor's Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital, Ismail added.

Ismail said that the lorry driver has been remanded for three days to assist with the investigation.

He tested negative for drugs and alcohol following the incident.

Top image from China Press.

Sakura display returns to Gardens by the Bay till Apr. 21

Wow.

March 23, 2024, 03:54 PM

S’pore youth, 18, arrested after 'Ice' & other drug-related items found in Sengkang flat

64 were arrested in total during the island-wide drug operation.

March 23, 2024, 02:59 PM

Comment: S'pore's Middle East ties on display as Vivian Balakrishnan meets with both Israel & Palestine leaders & Jordan King

The foreign minister has spoken about Singapore's unique diplomatic access before.

March 23, 2024, 02:26 PM

Local bakery Cake Spade now Halal-certified

Nice.

March 23, 2024, 01:25 PM

16-year-old S'porean accepts K-pop trainee offer & to debut in 2 years

All the best.

March 23, 2024, 12:45 PM

Over 60 killed in Moscow concert hall shooting, ISIS claims responsibility

The hall was left in flames.

March 23, 2024, 12:29 PM

Firsthand: Born in S'pore & adopted by US couple, woman, 27, now searching for father she never knew

A 27-year-old armed with two photographs and a longing to know where she's from.

March 23, 2024, 11:42 AM

Kate Middleton, 42, diagnosed with cancer

Her diagnosis follows that of King Charles III, who announced his own cancer diagnosis in February.

March 23, 2024, 02:54 AM

S'porean actor Suhaimi Yusof tearfully apologises after Admiralty bazaar stall owner calls him out

The stall owner criticised the actor's "lack of manners" for calling his mother "blur" and his worker "stupid".

March 22, 2024, 10:00 PM

Bukit Batok 'royal guard' does sentry duty for 2 hours each time, loves the sound that parade boots make when marching

Pop off, king.

March 22, 2024, 08:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.