S'porean man, 37, allegedly assaults Phuket police officer after receiving traffic fines

He is reportedly facing additional charges for attacking and insulting the Thai officer.

Fiona Tan | March 15, 2024, 01:03 PM

A Singaporean man allegedly assaulted a Thailand traffic police officer after he was fined for riding a motorcycle without a licence and a helmet in Phuket, as reported by local media.

No helmet and licence

The 37-year-old, named by The Phuket News and The Thaiger as Lim Jia Jie, was reportedly stopped by Thai traffic police officers at the Cherng Talay Intersection checkpoint in Phuket, Thailand, at around 11:22 a.m. on March 13, 2024 for riding a motorcycle without a licence and a helmet.

Thai traffic police officers issued Lim a fine for violating local traffic laws.

Thai media outlets said that authorities did not reveal the amount of Lim's fine.

Local traffic laws state that individuals may face a fine of up to S$74.6 (2,000 baht) for failing to wear a helmet and a fine of up to S$37.3 (1,000 baht) for riding without a licence.

Threw money and punched officer on the head

Lim reportedly flung the money at the Thai traffic officer who issued him the fine.

He was also said to have grown more agitated and punched the Thai officer on the head after he was asked to leave the police station.

As a result, the Thai officer suffered minor injuries.

Image from Phuket Hotnews/Facebook.

Faces additional charges

Lim, who was subsequently restrained by other officers at the scene, was handed additional charges for attacking as well as insulting an on-duty officer.

If convicted of attacking an on-duty officer, Lim can be jailed for up to one year, fined up to S$746 (20,000 baht), or both.

Lim faces the same punishment if convicted of insulting an on-duty officer.

Top image from Phuket Hotnews/Facebook

