Body of missing S'porean man, 28, found days after car plunged 45m into Penang ravine

He was believed to have been flung out of the car.

Fiona Tan | March 12, 2024, 09:01 PM

The corpse of a Singaporean man was found in Penang, Malaysia on Mar. 12, 2024, days after he went missing.

He was believed to have been flung out of a vehicle, after it plunged into a 45m-deep ravine.

Went missing after attending wake

The 28-year-old Bennedd Chew Wei Fung was last seen leaving a wake in Bandar Baru Ayer Itam in Penang just before midnight on Mar. 8, New Straits Times, Malay Mail, Free Malaysia Today and China Press reported.

Chew told his friends on the messaging mobile application WeChat at around 1am on Mar. 9 that he was on his way home.

He was driving his girlfriend's vehicle back to his home at Taman Alor Vista near Relau in Penang when the vehicle plunged 45m into a ravine off Bukit Kukus.

Chew was reported missing later on Mar. 9, after his friends were unable to reach him.

Passerby alerted the authorities

The local fire department told local media outlets that a passerby noticed and alerted them to the wreckage at around 1pm on Mar. 12.

Firefighters found Chew's decomposing body outside of the vehicle near Jalan Paya Terubong, which was the road leading to Relau.

Firefighters said Chew had "serious" injuries "all over his body", including his chest and face.

Local authorities suggested that Chew was either thrown out of the vehicle and died on the spot, or he came out of the vehicle after the crash and eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Family members informed

Chew's family were present when firefighters were retrieving his body.

A woman, believed to be the man's mother, was heard calling out to her dead son:

"Fung, mummy will take you back to Singapore. Fung, you heard me?"

"Follow mummy back to Singapore. Mummy [will] bring you home, Fung!"

The man's body was sent to the Penang Hospital for a post-mortem scheduled on Mar. 13.

Top image from Free Malaysia Today

