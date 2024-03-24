S'pore feels like 38°C on Mar. 24 afternoon, could continue for rest of month

If you've been sweating a lot more lately, you're probably not the only one.

With the outdoor temperature feeling like 38°C on Mar. 24, 2024, people in Singapore have been cooking under the hot sun.

Very hot

This afternoon, the temperature recorded was as high as 34.2°C in Paya Lebar, as seen on the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) website.

There was no rainfall anywhere on the island.

Other parts of the country saw equally blistering temperatures, with Choa Chu Kang and Changi recording temperatures of 33.9°C and 33.1°C respectively.

According to Apple's weather app, however, it felt like 38°C instead, thanks to the humidity.

The "feels like" temperature, which differs from the actual temperature, takes into account factors like ambient air temperature, relative humidity, and wind speed to determine how weather conditions feel to the bare skin.

Such "feels like" weather conditions are forecasted to persist for the rest of March.

Singapore is very hot

Singapore’s annual average temperature was recorded as 28.2°C in 2023, making it the fourth warmest year on record.

The last decade (2014 - 2023) has been Singapore’s warmest decade on record at 28.06°C.

This is 0.33°C warmer than the previous decade (2004 - 2013).

Considering the influence of climate phenomena on temperatures in the recent years, Singapore could face an even warmer year in 2024.

