S'pore teen gave up his Taylor Swift concert tickets to 2 girls who got scammed

Not all knights come in shining armour.

Sometimes, they are teenage boys who do selfless acts for someone else, like giving up the opportunity to see Taylor Swift live in Singapore.

Crying on the staircase

On Mar. 2, 15-year-old Oliver Lim was walking up the steps of the Singapore National Stadium to watch Swift's first concert in Singapore with his parents and his aunt when he noticed two girls sitting on the steps.

The pair were crying, and Lim noted the sad scene as it was "drizzling".

Lim's mother approached the two girls to ask if everything was okay, and they explained that they had been scammed.

"They told us that their tickets had been reprinted over and over again. So the first person [who went] inside would only be able to use the tickets."

Between January and February 2024, at least 334 victims lost up to S$213,000 to scams involving Taylor Swift concert tickets and third-party resellers.

Feeling bad for the two girls, Lim told his mother to sell his ticket and his aunt's to them at its original cost.

"I know the tickets are worth quite a lot now, but I just felt bad because I wouldn't want to get scammed; I wouldn't want to be in that position," Lim said.

The girls were happy, and they called their parents to get them to transfer it to Lim's mother.

The pair then thanked them for the tickets and ran off.

Happiness

Lim's mother told him that the two girls screamed and shouted along to during Sabrina Carpenter's opening set.

When Swift took to the stage, Lim's mother captured on video the girls jumping up and down and singing along.

"I was very happy when I saw that. I just felt that the tickets went to somebody that would really appreciate it," he said.

When asked if he got tickets to go for another day, Lim shared that the chairman of Kallang Alive Sport Management (KASM), Keith Magnus, actually called him.

Magnus praised Lim for his actions, stating it was something "a model Singaporean should do", and offered him tickets for another day.

Lim shared that he did not expect to go to the concert after giving up his tickets, but he is very excited to see Swift live on Mar. 7.

In a statement to Mothership, Magnus added that what Lim did was "a role model for empathy in humanity and the human spirit."

"It warmed our hearts to learn that he reached out and selflessly gave up his much coveted concert tickets, to help another person in need, with his reward being only him having done someone a good deed."

KASM reiterated that tickets and merchandise should only be purchased from authorised sellers.

Top photo via Taylor Swift/Instagram & Fasiha Nazren