S'pore-flagged ship hits Baltimore bridge causing it to collapse, search on for 20 people in river

A large portion of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed after a ship collided with it on Mar. 26.

According to the New York Times, the U.S. Coast Guard received a report of the impact at 1:27pm (Singapore time).

A video circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter) showed the vessel catching fire upon collision, before it was crushed by the falling bridge.

The video also showed numerous vehicles on the bridge falling into the water after the impact.

BREAKING: Ship collides with Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse pic.twitter.com/OcOrSjOCRn — BNO News (@BNONews) March 26, 2024

The Guardian reported that the vessel in question is the Dali, a Singapore-flagged cargo ship.

A Singapore-flgged ship refers to a vessal that is registered in Singapore.

According to CNN, the bridge extended over the Patapsco River, and formed an essential part of the Interstate-695, an interstate highway in Baltimore, Maryland.

CNN also reported that the mayor of Baltimore, Brandon M. Scott, was "aware of and en route to the incident at the Key Bridge".

According to MarineTraffic, a maritime data platform, the Dali had left Baltimore at 1pm (Singapore time) on Mar. 26, and was en route to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Her overall length is 299.92 metres and her width is 48.2 metres.

According to the BBC, the Dali belongs to shipping company Synergy Marine Group who said that its crew members had been accounted and there were no reports of injuries.

The Baltimore City Fire Department has declared the Baltimore bridge collapse as a "mass casualty event".

Search and rescue operations are currently underway to find 20 people and multiple vehicles believed to have fallen into the Patapsco River.

Officials said, however, that the operation is hindered by low visibility and freezing temperatures that reach -1°C or lower in the area.

