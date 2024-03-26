Police arrest S'pore man, 53, who allegedly told Taiwan politicians he'll 'use bombs' to blow them 'to pieces'

A man in Singapore allegedly sent Facebook messages to a Kuomintang (KMT) politician in Taiwan, saying he will "use the bomb to blow you to pieces".

In his other messages, the man also allegedly told KMT's Lo Chih-chiang, "I am going to bomb your home", as well as "I have sent messages to Han Guo You (sic) on his Facebook to inform him that I am going to use a lot of bombs to blow up Han Guo Yu (sic) and his family to pieces".

Han Kuo-yu is also a KMT politician and is currently the president of the Legislative Yuan, the equivalent of parliament in Taiwan.

Singaporean visited Taiwan many times

The man, who stated his name as Spencer Lui in his Facebook profile, also allegedly told Lo in his messages, "And I have a lot of bombs to bomb the Legislative Yuan building", according to a screenshot that Lo uploaded in his Facebook post on Mar. 2, 2024.

Lo wrote in his post that he had reported Lui's alleged bomb threats to the police in Taiwan.

Taiwan's police found in their investigations that Lui was a Singaporean who had visited Taiwan many times.

Lui often comments on current affairs in his Facebook posts, including expressing his displeasure towards Taiwan politics and calling KMT "scum".

The content in some of Lui's posts has caused his Facebook account to be temporarily restricted on more than one occasion.

Arrested, charged in court

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) stated in a news release issued on Mar. 25 that it received a report of a bomb threat at 11:35am on Mar. 4.

An individual online lodged the report after seeing Lo's Facebook post.

Bedok Police Division officers launched an investigation and identified a 53-year-old man who was involved in the incident and arrested him.

Officers found in their preliminary investigation that the man did not intend to carry out the bomb threat.

He will be charged in court on Mar. 26.

False bomb threats drain public resources

SPF stressed that it takes all security threats seriously and will not hesitate to take action against anyone who causes public alarm with false threats.

It added that beyond stoking fear and inconveniencing the public, making false bomb threats wastes public resources.

If convicted, Lui may face a jail term of up to seven years, a fine up to S$50,000, or both.

Top image from Spencer Lui/Facebook and 羅智強/Facebook