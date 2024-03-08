S'pore-Johor bus driver, 45, found guilty of running over legs of woman, 74, at Woodlands Checkpoint

A bus ran over the legs of a 74-year-old woman after the bus driver failed to check whether the last passenger had alighted safely at the Woodlands Checkpoint.

After the victim fell, the rear tyre of the bus ran over both her legs, crushing them in multiple places.

For that, Gunaselan R Subramaniam, a 45-year-old Malaysian employed by Singapore-Johor Express, was convicted on Mar. 8 for causing grievous hurt by a negligent act.

The bus he was driving ferries passengers between Singapore and Malaysia.

The incident took place on the morning of Jun. 24, 2019.

What happened

Gunaselan's bus had several passengers on board and it stopped at the departure concourse of Woodlands Checkpoint at about 10:45am for passengers to alight.

The victim was getting off the bus — only to fall to the ground when the vehicle moved off while she was still on it.

She was found lying bloodied on the ground after she was run over.

She suffered multiple fractures in both legs as a result.

Argued not his fault

CNA reported that Gunaselan argued at trial that he had not acted negligently and could not have endangered the woman's safety.

The prosecution argued that he was negligent as he did not check his viewing screen and left mirror before driving off.

The deputy public prosecutor argued that Gunaselan was using his phone and he was heard conversing.

The victim said she heard him speaking while she was alighting.

She reportedly testified that she was standing on the steps near the rear exit of the bus when she felt it move off suddenly.

However, Gunaselan argued that a passenger holding the handlebar would not fall off.

He admitted in court he felt he ran over a bump after driving a short distance.

The victim was taken to hospital with multiple fractures in her lower limbs, including to her feet, legs, toe and pubic bone areas.

The accused will return to court on Mar. 15 for sentencing.

He has been retained as a driver with Singapore-Johor Express and is now a permanent employee, it was also reported.

For causing grievous hurt by a negligent act endangering personal safety, he faces up to two years' jail, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both. He may also be banned from driving.

