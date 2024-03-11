M'sian who lived in S'pore for 10 years says cost of living cheaper than in M'sia

A Malaysian who has lived in Singapore for 10 years said that the cost of living here is cheaper compared to her own country.

The woman, who is a Permanent Resident (PR) in Singapore, said that after spending on household needs and other expenses, she had "a lot of disposable income left over" for her savings and personal spending, such as going out for meals, shopping, and vacations.

Her experience was shared on a Facebook page called Humans of Kuala Lumpur. She was not named.

According to the woman, she moved to Singapore in 2013 to finish her Bachelor's degree, and married a Singaporean following her graduation.

Why is it cheaper to live in Singapore than Malaysia?

The woman listed out the following reasons as to why it is cheaper to live in Singapore:

Consumer goods take up a lower proportion of one's salary

When it comes to purchasing consumer goods, doing so in Singapore takes up a lower proportion of one's salary.

She said "international brands" are more affordable in Singapore, given higher incomes here.

"The income-to-spending ratio in Singapore is more sustainable," she explained.

Grants for first-time couples who buy HDB flats

The woman also highlighted how she had purchased a a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat together with her husband for S$430,000 with the help of various grants that came up to S$90,000 in her case.

She added that they purchased their flat in the "younger area" of Sengkang and were also a young couple under the age 30.

She was also able to pay off half of the monthly loan payments using her Central Provident Fund (CPF) account, which meant she only had to finance the remaining half with S$276 in cash per month.

Utilities are subsidised, public transport is convenient

In addition, the utility bills for water and electricity are currently subsidised every three months due to "Covid-19 initiatives", she added, likely in reference to the U-Save scheme that had been enhanced under the Assurance Package announced in Budget 2020.

The woman also said she did not need a car due to the convenience of Singapore's public transport system.

"There’s a mall every corner, and a station everywhere," she added.

Food is also affordable, as her household receives Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers.

The woman said she and her husband earn a combined income of more than S$6,000, and are able to save S$500 each every month.

Living in Singapore is generally more comfortable

It is also more comfortable to live in Singapore, compared to Malaysia, she added.

Salaries are higher here, with more opportunities in the job market, and said healthcare is also more advanced in Singapore.

She also cited safety as a criteria, and said it is "totally safe" to walk alone in Singapore at midnight as she does have to worry about robberies.

It is also easy to connect with her fellow countrymen as there are many Malaysians working here, she added.

"Overtime culture" in Singapore is a "killer"

The woman did highlight one downside however — Singapore's "overtime culture" which she described as a "killer".

She highlighted that people work late into the evening, and the fact that she herself had to work overtime or during the weekends at times.

"In comparison, Malaysia is more chill, where the work culture is more laid-back, and people are more likely to socialise and bond with colleagues outside of work hours. I also miss the lepak lifestyle! I miss sitting at a mamak (eatery that sells Indian Muslim cuisine) doing absolutely nothing with friends, no need for any plans or to decide where to go."

In contrast, she also feels that there is a need to constantly plan ahead for social gatherings in Singapore, as it is hard to find a common free day.

While she misses the lifestyle in Malaysia, she said she does not regret her choice in moving here.

She concluded:

"In summary, moving to Singapore has brought a lot of advantages. The higher income, better job opportunities, and improved quality of life make it worth the move. As much as I miss Malaysia, we are happy with our decision and appreciate the life we have built here in Singapore."

Top left photo by Mike Enerio via Unsplash, right photo by Wengang Zhai via Unsplash