World's 1st chrome-finished spherical cable car cabins with glass-bottomed floors in S'pore from Mar. 20

Singapore Cable Car is 50 years old.

To celebrate its Golden Jubilee, it launched a new SkyOrb cabin on the Mount Faber Line.

World's first chrome-finished spherical cable car cabin

The SkyOrb cabin is exclusively designed for the Singapore Cable Car, which first opened in 1974.

The unique spherical design of the cabin "breaks the boundaries of traditional cable car aesthetics", said the Mount Faber Leisure Group.

The floor of the SkyOrb cabin are glass-bottomed, so guests can view the scenery below their feet and enjoy a panoramic view of the skyline.

At night, a ring of lights will surround the cabin windows, casting an illuminating glow that conveys a futuristic ambience.

The SkyOrb cabin also has double window louvres at the front and triple window louvres at the rear for enhanced air ventilation for guests on board.

Opens on Mar. 20

There are only seven SkyOrb cabins, which will be open for guests to experience from Mar. 20.

Tickets will be available for sale at the Singapore Cable Car Mount Faber and Sentosa Station ticketing counters from the same day.

Mount Faber Line and Cable Car Sky Pass ticket holders can upgrade to the SkyOrb cabin experience for one-way of their round trip between Mount Faber and Sentosa Cable Car Stations.

This upgrade costs S$15 per person on weekdays and S$20 per person on weekends and public holidays.

A round-trip Cable Car Sky Pass, inclusive of the Mount Faber Line and Sentosa Line, costs S$35 for adults and S$25 for children on all days.

