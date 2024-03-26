Back

Influencer Simonboy to get married in July 2024

Wedding bells are ringing.

Celeste Ng | March 26, 2024, 07:09 PM

Influencer Simon Khung — better known by his nickname Simonboy — and his partner Chloe Eong are engaged.

On Mar. 26, the pair posted a compilation of what appears to be clips from their pre-wedding shoot.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simon Khung (@simonboyyyyyyy)

"I must have loved you since hundreds of years ago," Khung mused in his caption.

The couple is set to tie the knot in July 2024.

Met in 2021

The couple first crossed paths in 2021.

In a previous interview with Mothership, Khung shared that marriage has been a topic of discussion for him and Eong ever since they started dating close to three years ago.

As their financial situation was rocky at the time, Khung asked his now-fiancée for time to establish his career, with the aim of tying the knot by 2024.

Now, Khung has clothing line Chance and a creator management agency Peace Street Productions, among other business endeavours.

Top photos from Simon Khung's Instagram page.

