New amenity kit & dining options served on porcelain silverware on SIA premium economy class

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is revamping its in-flight experience for premium economy class travellers.

There will be an improved and expanded selection of food and beverage options, as well as a new amenity kit.

These will be available on flights from Mar. 31.

More food options

This is the first comprehensive revamp of SIA’s premium economy class in-flight experience since the cabin class was introduced in 2015, said SIA in a press release.

SIA has developed over 200 new appetisers, main courses, and desserts as part of this expansion of the premium economy class in-flight meals.

The meals, consisting of a seasonal appetiser, main course, bread, dessert, and cheese and crackers, will all be served in custom-made porcelain premium economy class serviceware.

Bread options have been upgraded to include croissants for breakfast or garlic bread rolls for lunch, dinner, and supper.

On top of the current snack options of potato chips, assorted buns, sandwiches, muffins, as well as flavoured popcorn, customers can now request for almonds and cashews between meals as well.

There are also new appetisers, such as:

Garlic roasted prawns with smoked aioli and patatas bravas (Spanish fried potatoes)

Broccoli salad with hot smoked salmon

Seasonal variations of Japanese cold noodles with soba sauce

New mains

On-flight customers may choose from two premium main course options: international or Asian cuisine.

New dishes include beef bourguignon, which is served with bacon, mushrooms, vegetables, and potato gratin.

In addition, SIA is now serving bak chor mee (minced pork noodles), and Thai-style crab curry served with a combination of jasmine rice and brown rice, and seasonal vegetables with egg.

The "Book the Cook" menu, which features up to 20 dishes available on rotation available for pre-order at least 24 hours before departure, has also expanded.

Singapore-style seafood hor fun and chicken briyani is a popular choice.

There are also new additions like slow braised lamb ragout, sake teriyaki (salmon in teriyaki sauce), and plant-based wellness dishes such as mushroom eggplant meatballs.

Desserts and drinks

Customers will now be offered a glass of Charles de Cazanove Brut Tradition NV champagne shortly after take-off.

For a drink to complement their meal, customers can choose between alcoholic beverages such as:

Charles de Cazanove Brut Tradition NV champagne

2023 Wairau River Sauvignon Blanc

2022 St Hallett Faith Shiraz

Spirits including whisky, gin, vodka, signature cocktails like the Singapore Sling, and a variety of beers, will also be available.

New additions to the drinks menu also include peppermint tea, chamomile tea, and hot chocolate from Cadbury.

As for desserts, customers can enjoy a variety of options, such as chocolate feuilletine cake, mascarpone cream cake, as well as apple crumble cheesecake.

All meals are accompanied by a small bar of chocolate, as well as upgraded cheese and crackers.

Ec0-friendly amenity kit

On flights that are at least seven hours long, a new amenity kit designed exclusively for Premium Economy Class customers will be available upon request.

SIA worked with U.S.-based manufacturer Out of the Woods for the kit.

The pouch is made from eco-friendly Forest Stewardship Council-certified kraft paper fabric.

The kit includes eyeshades and slippers made from recycled PET material, and a lip balm packaged in biodegradable material.

