Back

New Japanese sushi-izakaya concept in Telok Ayer has truffle chawanmushi, foie gras sushi & more

To die for.

Celeste Ng | March 25, 2024, 04:12 PM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

If you're a lover of all foods Japanese, then here's something new for you.

Established by the chef-owner of Japanese omakase restaurant Sushi Yujo, Shinrai presents an innovative, modern take on traditional Japanese cuisine.

Meaning "friendship" in Japanese, the owners of Shinrai hope for the restaurant to become a space where people can connect over their meals.

Interior

It seats a little over 30 people, and sports a sleek, contemporary interior.

Warm lighting is used in the day, but transforms into electric hues of blue and purple lighting by night.

Photos by Celeste Ng.

Here's what we had at Shinrai:

Seafood Chawanmushi with Truffle Caviar (S$9.80)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Served in a small ceramic pot, this chawanmushi dish comprises generous servings of prawns and scallops, with a translucent layer of crab meat and truffle caviar atop it.

If you love truffle, then this dish is definitely for you.

Salmon Carpaccio (S$16.80)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

The caviar here neutralised the fishiness of the sashimi, and offered a burst of umami.

Yakitori (S$2.80), Tsukune (S$6.80) and Hotate (S$7.80)

From back to front: yakitori, tsukune, hotate. Photo by Celeste Ng.

The hotate (scallop) skewer was our favourite out of the three, its charred taste amplified by Shinrai's house sauce.

The yakitori (grilled chicken) skewer was crispy on the outside and had a similar charred flavour.

We were also given an onsen egg to dip the tsukune (Japanese chicken meatballs) skewers into.

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Hotate with Foie Gras Sushi (S$23.80)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Held together by seaweed and drizzled with unagi (eel) sauce, the rice, hotate and foie gras layers made for an incredibly soft and chewy sushi, the umami flavour amplified by the sauce.

Shinrai Royal Maki (S$23.80)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

This dish featured a tempura tiger prawn encapsulated within rice and torched salmon, topped with Shinrai's signature sauce and chicken floss — a Singaporean take by the chefs on this Japanese dish.

Shinrai Signature Maki (S$21.80)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Resembling the California rolls typical of Japanese restaurants, this comprised torched salmon, grilled unagi, avocado, cucumber, tobiko (fish roe) and chicken floss.

The salmon was perfectly charred, and the sweetness of the unagi neutralised the saltiness of the tobiko, which pop in your mouth.

Ebi with Mentaiko (S$21.80)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Shinrai's homemade mentaiko sauce took the stage here, pairing perfectly with the tiger prawns beneath it.

Wagyu Foie Gras Don (S$48.80)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

The beef here was chewy, slightly rare yet without the "raw" taste one might expect.

Its skin was crispy and a little salty, but paired well with the sweetness of the rice.

Tofu Cheesecake (S$5.80)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

True to its name, this cheesecake was incredibly soft, with a jello-like texture atop a crispy base.

@mothership.nova Shinrai 📍: 173 Telok Ayer St, S068622 ⏰: Mondays to Saturdays, 11:30am to 2:30pm, 6pm to 10:30pm 🍴: Royal Maki S$23.80 Signature Maki S$21.80 Wagyu Foie Gras Don S$48.80 Ebi with Mentaiko S$21.80 Hotate with Foie Gras Sushi S$23.80 Yaki Tori S$2.80 Tsukune S$6.80 Hotate S$7.80 Salmon Carpaccio S$16.80 Seafood Chawanmushi with Truffle Caviar S$9.80 Tofu Cheesesake S$5.80 Prices exclude GST & service charge #tiktoksg #foodfestontiktok #SGFoodie #wheretoeat #japanesefood #sushiyujo #telokayer #truffle #wagyu #sashimi #izakaya #sushi #japanesefoodsg #shinrai ♬ Like I Do GALCHANIE COVER - GALCHANIE (แกลชานี่)

Shinrai

Address: 173 Telok Ayer Street, Singapore 068622

Opening hours: Mondays to Saturdays, 11:30am to 2:30pm and 6pm to 10:30pm. Closed on Sundays.

This was a media preview at Shinrai.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Celeste Ng.

Korean celebrities from 'Omniscient Interfering View' try chicken rice, bak kut teh & satay in S'pore

Touristy things.

March 25, 2024, 03:10 PM

'Don't be self-entitled': S'pore PHV driver says to customer who requests 6th floor pick up

It all started with a request to pick them up on the 6th floor of a car park.

March 25, 2024, 02:29 PM

TWICE’s Jihyo & 'Physical 100' contestant Yun Sung Bin reportedly dating

Power couple.

March 25, 2024, 02:12 PM

K-pop singer Doh Kyungsoo to perform in S'pore on Sep. 28, 2024

His first solo fan concert.

March 25, 2024, 02:09 PM

M'sia man in shorts given sarong to wear before allowed entry to Selangor govt building

He was wearing t-shirt and shorts.

March 25, 2024, 01:02 PM

Boon Lay cat feeder, 63, given S$50 cash by Good Samaritan passing by to buy cat food

"I want to say thanks so much and [I] hope [I] can meet her one day," she said.

March 25, 2024, 12:31 PM

M'sia woman denied entry to Johor hospital by security guard for wearing shorts

Sultanah Aminah Hospital and the guard involved have since apologised.

March 25, 2024, 12:10 PM

50% off all Four Star items at Eunos Outlet for pre-renovation clearance sale from Mar. 27-31

Get free parking or taxi rides with any purchase.

March 25, 2024, 11:58 AM

Driver, 21, arrested after Geylang hit-&-run sends 2 people 'flying', allegedly drove without licence

He will also be charged with taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

March 25, 2024, 11:58 AM

Newton Food Centre hawker stall catches fire, 2 taken to hospital

Diners were seen unsure what to do next.

March 25, 2024, 11:54 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.