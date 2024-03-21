Bike-sharing platform SG Bike to exit S'pore, balance credits can be used for Anywheel

Update on Mar. 21, 2024, at 7pm: This article has been updated with statements from Anywheel and SG Bike on the arrangements for SG Bike's fleet of bicycles.

Bike sharing platform SG Bike will no longer be operating here from Apr. 30, 2024.

The company will also no longer be accepting new sign-ups, credit top-ups and purchase of passes from Mar. 21, 2024.

However, SG Bike users will have their credits transferred to the Anywheel platform instead, by May 3.

The platforms are offering an incentive of S$10 in ride-only credits for SG Bike users who convert to the Anywheel platform early, from Mar. 21 to Apr. 21.

In a joint press release on Mar. 21, 2024, Anywheel and SG Bike announced the arrangements for SG Bike users to convert their wallet balance.

The shift would allow SG Bike users to be able to continue using bike-sharing services with minimal disruption, the press release stated.

Anywheel has confirmed with Mothership that they will not be taking over SG Bike's fleet of bicycles.

SG Bike's bicycles will be cleared off the streets for scrapping by the end of June, according to a SG Bike spokesperson.

Users can convert their balance from Mar. 21, 2024

Users must have registered or linked the same existing mobile number for their SG Bike and Anywheel account to transfer and convert their credits successfully.

Users who choose to convert their wallet balance to Anywheel from Mar. 21, 2024 to Apr. 21, 2024 will receive complimentary ride-only credits worth S$10, on top of their existing balance.

The complimentary S$10 ride-only credits will expire on Dec. 31, 2024.

The ride-only credit balance and the complimentary credits will be reflected on the Anywheel app by May 3, 2024.

SG Bike users who do not wish to convert their wallet balance to Anywheel can opt out of the conversion by April 30, 2024, by 11:59pm through the SG Bike app.

Those who did not opt out will see their ride-only credits reflected on the Anywheel app by May 3, 2024.

With SG Bike exiting the Singapore market, this leaves Anywheel and HelloRide as the only two bike-sharing operators in the country.

Top image via Anywheel and SG Bike Facebook.