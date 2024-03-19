Man, 20, sexually assaults sleeping foreign worker at Toa Payoh void deck, runs off when caught

Warning: This article contains descriptions of sexual assault. Discretion is advised.

Finding a foreign worker asleep at his HDB block's void deck, a 20-year-old man decided to sexually violate him.

When the 34-year-old victim woke up and caught him in the act, Sree Kanth Murugan ran off and escaped to his home.

He was arrested the same morning.

Murugan, who works in the hospitality industry, pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual assault on Mar. 18 (Monday), according to Today.

Another charge of molestation will be taken into consideration for sentencing.

Victim fell asleep at void deck after drinking beer

The incident took place at a HDB void deck along Kim Keat Avenue in October last year.

The court heard that on Oct. 27, 2023, at 10:30pm, the victim was drinking beer with his relative while chatting at the void deck, Today reported.

At around 1:30am, the victim's relative returned to his flat to get ready for a flight the same morning.

The victim stayed at the void deck to wait for his relative, so he could get a lift back to his dormitory on the way to the airport.

While waiting, he fell asleep on a concrete slab.

Accused sexually assaulted him, ran off when discovered

About 30 minutes after the victim's relative left, Murugan, who was returning from supper, arrived at the void deck and sat at a table.

He then noticed the sleeping man nearby and smelled alcohol on him.

For around three to five minutes, Murugan paced around the victim, considering whether to touch him.

Eventually, he molested the older man before sexually assaulting him.

When the victim woke up, he found that his private parts were exposed, and Murugan sitting at his feet.

Murugan ran off and the victim gave chase.

Murugan escaped to his home but was arrested that same morning.

Accused committed 'brazen sexual offence' and 'preyed' on victim: Prosecution

The prosecution asserted that Murugan had committed a "brazen sexual offence", and asked for a report to assess his suitability for reformative training instead of probation.

The prosecution highlighted that Murugan had "preyed" on the victim while he was sleeping and in a vulnerable state, and ran away once he was caught by the victim.

As such, the prosecution said that probation would have a “limited” effect in deterring him from committing such offences in future, and argued that rehabilitation would be more effective in a more structured environment like reformative training.

Reformative training in Singapore includes a detention phase in a reformative training centre (RTC) and will leave a criminal record, unlike probation or community sentences.

Accused was 'someone screaming for help': Defence

In mitigation, Murugan's defence lawyer argued that sending him for reformative training would be like placing him in a “den full of wolves” and asserted that a probation officer would provide him with sufficient guidance.

He opined that in the digital age, youths are becoming more aware of sexuality issues at a younger age. He said Murugan was “someone screaming for help”, leading him to “satisfy his urge” publicly.

As such, the defence asked for a probation suitability report to be done for Murugan.

The judge agreed with both the prosecution and the defence that rehabilitation would be the predominant consideration for sentencing and called for both suitability reports.

The next hearing is scheduled on May 9.

Top image from Facebook (for illustration only)