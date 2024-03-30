Serangoon HDB exec flat with about 60 years left on lease sold for S$1.208 million

A Housing & Development Board (HDB) executive apartment in Serangoon was sold for S$1.208 million on Mar. 25, 2024, according to property portal 99.co.

First to surpass S$1.2 million

The flat is located at Block 321 Serangoon Avenue 2.

HDB's resale flat records show that this was the first resale transaction in Serangoon that surpassed the S$1.2 million mark.

It has also claimed the title of the most expensive HDB flat in the area.

The flat, which is located between the seventh and ninth floor, has 60 years and 11 months left on its lease.

A spacious flat situated at a prime location

HDB executive apartments are typically larger in size and have desirable amenities.

According to 99.co, the flat in question spans 1,615 square feet, with a price per square foot (psf) of about S$747.

It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, which is similar to the layout of a normal HDB five-room flat.

Its living area is expansive, and can be converted into a study room, a maid's room, or even an additional bedroom.

The flat is also situated at a prime location with accessibility to various transportation options.

It is within walking distance of Lorong Chuan and Serangoon MRT stations, as well as Serangoon Bus Interchange.

Additionally, it is a nine-minute walk away from NEX, the largest shopping mall in the northeastern region of Singapore.

A number of educational institutions are located near the flat, including:

Nanyang Junior College

Yangzheng Primary School

Zhonghua Secondary School

St. Gabriel’s Primary School

KLC International Institute

CHIJ Our Lady of Good Counsel (Primary)

Peicai Secondary School

Australian International School

There are also multiple childcare centres, kindergartens, and a community club situated nearby, all within walking distance.

99.co said that the number of transactions in Serangoon has been increasing steadily.

Over 100 transactions with an average price of S$668,773 (S$610 psf) were recorded in 2024 thus far.

This translates to a 7.01 per cent increase from the previous year and a 37.43 per cent increase over the past five years, according to 99.co.

Top image via Google Maps.