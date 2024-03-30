Back

Serangoon HDB exec flat with about 60 years left on lease sold for S$1.208 million

Most expensive in the area.

Syahindah Ishak | March 30, 2024, 02:07 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A Housing & Development Board (HDB) executive apartment in Serangoon was sold for S$1.208 million on Mar. 25, 2024, according to property portal 99.co.

First to surpass S$1.2 million

The flat is located at Block 321 Serangoon Avenue 2.

Image via Google Maps.

HDB's resale flat records show that this was the first resale transaction in Serangoon that surpassed the S$1.2 million mark.

Screenshot from HDB portal.

It has also claimed the title of the most expensive HDB flat in the area.

The flat, which is located between the seventh and ninth floor, has 60 years and 11 months left on its lease.

A spacious flat situated at a prime location

HDB executive apartments are typically larger in size and have desirable amenities.

According to 99.co, the flat in question spans 1,615 square feet, with a price per square foot (psf) of about S$747.

It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, which is similar to the layout of a normal HDB five-room flat.

Its living area is expansive, and can be converted into a study room, a maid's room, or even an additional bedroom.

The flat is also situated at a prime location with accessibility to various transportation options.

It is within walking distance of Lorong Chuan and Serangoon MRT stations, as well as Serangoon Bus Interchange.

Screenshot from HDB portal.

Additionally, it is a nine-minute walk away from NEX, the largest shopping mall in the northeastern region of Singapore.

Screenshot from Google Maps.

A number of educational institutions are located near the flat, including:

  • Nanyang Junior College

  • Yangzheng Primary School

  • Zhonghua Secondary School

  • St. Gabriel’s Primary School

  • KLC International Institute

  • CHIJ Our Lady of Good Counsel (Primary)

  • Peicai Secondary School

  • Australian International School

There are also multiple childcare centres, kindergartens, and a community club situated nearby, all within walking distance.

Screenshot from HDB portal.

99.co said that the number of transactions in Serangoon has been increasing steadily.

Over 100 transactions with an average price of S$668,773 (S$610 psf) were recorded in 2024 thus far.

This translates to a 7.01 per cent increase from the previous year and a 37.43 per cent increase over the past five years, according to 99.co.

Top image via Google Maps.

'You all need to be considerate': Man in S'pore allegedly confronts mosque to complain about prayer 'noise'

It is unclear when the incident occurred.

March 30, 2024, 05:11 PM

Volvo driver cuts another driver off at Newton Circus, then shows off middle finger

Not nice.

March 30, 2024, 04:42 PM

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung reveals he used to be ‘very shy' in TikTok Q&A

He would advise his 18-year-old self to 'get to meet more people'.

March 30, 2024, 02:52 PM

Monkey caught on camera removing side mirror from S'pore car

Monkey road rage.

March 30, 2024, 01:51 PM

Woman, 36, & daughter, 4, trapped in Bukit Batok condo lift for 80 minutes before technician arrives

Oh no.

March 30, 2024, 01:34 PM

Body of woman, 58, found floating in waters off Kallang Riverside Park, investigations ongoing

The police do not suspect foul play.

March 30, 2024, 01:29 PM

More competition but better business for fish merchants after move from Senoko to Jurong Fishery Port

A glimpse of life at 1am.

March 30, 2024, 11:50 AM

Over 950,000 HDB households will get S$110-S$190 U-Save rebates, S&CC rebates in Apr. 2024

As part of the permanent GSTV scheme and the Assurance Package.

March 30, 2024, 11:11 AM

Rui Ji Chicken Rice closing Ubi outlet after 4 months, S$1,000 daily takings unable to cope with high costs

The co-founder, who has a disability, has always wanted to help people with disabilities find employment.

March 30, 2024, 03:38 AM

Community dog dies after hit-&-run incident at Tampines, feeder appealing for witnesses

The incident occurred on Mar. 15, 2024.

March 29, 2024, 06:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.