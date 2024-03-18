Sec 3 students from 2024 & 2025 batches invited to NDP NE shows after missing out due to Covid-19

All Secondary 3 students from this and next year's batches will get to attend the 2024 and 2025 National Day Parade (NDP) National Education (NE) Shows respectively, said MINDEF in a Mar. 18 statement.

These students missed out on the NE shows when they were in Primary 5 due to Covid-19 restrictions, MINDEF said.

Students typically get the opportunity to watch the NE Shows in Primary 5.

Invitations to come

Parents of current Secondary 3 students will receive an invite via the Ministry of Education's Parents Gateway (PG) Portal between Mar. 20 and Mar. 21.

Their children will be invited to attend the shows on Jul. 6, 13, or 20.

Parents of students who will be Secondary 3 in 2025 will receive their letters next year.

The two cohorts of students were in Primary 5 in 2020 and 2021, and hence missed out on the NE shows due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic led to NDP 2020 being scaled down and split into two different venues, with a parade at Padang and an evening show at Star Vista.

The show was a smaller affair, with fewer and shorter performances and an audience of just 150 people

NDP 2021 was also scaled down in line with the pandemic. Participants and spectators had to be fully vaccinated and undergo Covid-19 testing.

In the statement, MINDEF said that the NE Shows have been in place since 1997 and are "a significant part of our students' collective NE learning experience".

Top Photo from MINDEF