Back

Sec 3 students from 2024 & 2025 batches invited to NDP NE shows after missing out due to Covid-19

Parents of current Secondary 3 students will receive an invite to apply between Mar. 20 and Mar. 21

Tharun Suresh | March 18, 2024, 07:02 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

All Secondary 3 students from this and next year's batches will get to attend the 2024 and 2025 National Day Parade (NDP) National Education (NE) Shows respectively, said MINDEF in a Mar. 18 statement.

These students missed out on the NE shows when they were in Primary 5 due to Covid-19 restrictions, MINDEF said.

Students typically get the opportunity to watch the NE Shows in Primary 5.

Invitations to come

Parents of current Secondary 3 students will receive an invite via the Ministry of Education's Parents Gateway (PG) Portal between Mar. 20 and Mar. 21.

Their children will be invited to attend the shows on Jul. 6, 13, or 20.

Parents of students who will be Secondary 3 in 2025 will receive their letters next year.

The two cohorts of students were in Primary 5 in 2020 and 2021, and hence missed out on the NE shows due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic led to NDP 2020 being scaled down and split into two different venues, with a parade at Padang and an evening show at Star Vista.

The show was a smaller affair, with fewer and shorter performances and an audience of just 150 people

NDP 2021 was also scaled down in line with the pandemic. Participants and spectators had to be fully vaccinated and undergo Covid-19 testing.

In the statement, MINDEF said that the NE Shows have been in place since 1997 and are "a significant part of our students' collective NE learning experience".

Top Photo from MINDEF 

 

 

 

 

Faisal Manap will not be charged for refusing to answer questions by the Committee of Privileges: SPF, AGC

He was issued an advisory on Mar. 18, 2024.

March 19, 2024, 12:06 PM

Total of 94 nominees for Star awards 2024 Popular Male & Female Artiste awards

Voting is now open.

March 19, 2024, 11:46 AM

Pritam Singh handed 2 charges for lying to Committee of Privileges, pleads not guilty

A pre-trial conference is fixed for Apr. 17.

March 19, 2024, 11:24 AM

Woman didn't tell police her friend was raped, ordered to 1 year & 9 months probation

The prosecution said the woman was legally bound to give information about the rape to the police.

March 19, 2024, 10:22 AM

Rabbit-themed mochi waffles & other desserts at Japanese cafe chain in S'pore

Just in time for Easter.

March 19, 2024, 09:39 AM

Putin retains reign over Russia, wins 5th Presidential term

Putin would have served 5 terms in the next 6 years and be 77 by then.

March 18, 2024, 07:09 PM

3 children & 2 adults ride 1 PMA outside Anchorpoint mall

Some Facebook users have dubbed the PMA a "family car" without the price of a COE.

March 18, 2024, 06:59 PM

New eco-friendly powder shampoos are suitable for different hair types, from thinning hair to oily & sensitive scalps

Save the planet, one wash at a time.

March 18, 2024, 06:37 PM

MBS says tour groups shouldn't 'loiter' in The Shoppes, hotel lobby, or Sands Expo & Convention Centre

One of a set of new guidelines that took effect on Mar. 16, 2024.

March 18, 2024, 05:55 PM

Google M'sia apologises for displaying wrong exchange rate showing US$1 to RM4.98

US$1 to RM4.98, according to Google.

March 18, 2024, 05:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.