Off-duty SCDF paramedic helps free toddler's hand stuck in Don Don Donki claw machine

An off-duty Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic and members of the public helped free a toddler's right hand that was stuck in a claw machine at the Don Don Donki outlet at Tampines One on Friday, March 29.

They managed to dislodge the child's limb from the machine before the arrival of SCDF personnel.

SCDF told Mothership that they received a call for assistance at about 1:10pm that day.

Two of the claw machines were subsequently suspended and "out of order" notes were posted on them, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The access openings of both claw machines were sealed with tape.

It was reported that the cries of the child attracted the attention of passers-by.

According to those who were present, the child's hand got stuck in the claw machine's opening meant for retrieving the toy.

But it was not known how exactly that happened.

A video showed four firefighters at the scene with tools.

The police also arrived and spoke with the parents until about 2pm.

"SCDF assessed the toddler for minor abrasions on the hand," SCDF said.

The toddler’s parents declined ambulance conveyance to the hospital.

Top photos via Google Maps & Shin Min Daily News