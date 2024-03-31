Back

Off-duty SCDF paramedic helps free toddler's hand stuck in Don Don Donki claw machine

The child was okay.

Belmont Lay | March 31, 2024, 02:59 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

An off-duty Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic and members of the public helped free a toddler's right hand that was stuck in a claw machine at the Don Don Donki outlet at Tampines One on Friday, March 29.

They managed to dislodge the child's limb from the machine before the arrival of SCDF personnel.

SCDF told Mothership that they received a call for assistance at about 1:10pm that day.

Two of the claw machines were subsequently suspended and "out of order" notes were posted on them, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The access openings of both claw machines were sealed with tape.

It was reported that the cries of the child attracted the attention of passers-by.

According to those who were present, the child's hand got stuck in the claw machine's opening meant for retrieving the toy.

But it was not known how exactly that happened.

A video showed four firefighters at the scene with tools.

The police also arrived and spoke with the parents until about 2pm.

"SCDF assessed the toddler for minor abrasions on the hand," SCDF said.

The toddler’s parents declined ambulance conveyance to the hospital.

Top photos via Google Maps & Shin Min Daily News

Marie Kondo changed her mind about mess & clutter after having kids

She said spending time with her children is "what really sparks joy" now.

March 31, 2024, 02:13 PM

Flying insects suddenly swarm Upper Bukit Timah restaurant out of nowhere scaring diners & staff

Likely to be flying termites.

March 31, 2024, 12:49 PM

Anwar's govt in M'sia is trying to amend citizenship laws. Why do some oppose it?

Turning lemonade into lemons, a progressive change turns sour.

March 31, 2024, 12:08 PM

Taiwan Night Markets at Cineleisure closing after March 31, 2024

It opened in July 2023.

March 31, 2024, 12:07 PM

M'sia arrests Israeli man suspected of being a spy, 6 guns, 200 bullets found on him

The man said he was trying to kill a man due to a family dispute, but the Malaysian authorities are not buying the story.

March 31, 2024, 11:10 AM

Red light cameras will be activated to detect speeding from April 1, 2024: Traffic Police

To improve motorist behaviour.

March 31, 2024, 10:12 AM

S'pore & M'sia cars apparently stuck for 2 hours at JB Mid Valley Southkey mall car park on Good Friday

Too many people visiting the same places in JB over the long weekend.

March 31, 2024, 04:09 AM

UV index in S'pore hits 'extreme' levels again on Mar. 30, 2nd time in 4 days

Too hot too soon.

March 30, 2024, 09:29 PM

Jalan Batu casket incident: Family takes issue with funeral company's statement, expects public apology

A distressing time for the family.

March 30, 2024, 09:02 PM

Man claims Kimly staff refused to transfer juice to plastic bag, made him pay 80¢ more for takeaway cup

He tried to get the drink in a plastic bag, but his request was denied.

March 30, 2024, 07:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.